"Only bc of Alex frfr", "How pissed Dana looked lol" - Fans erupt as Magomed Ankalaev and Dana White shatters record with UFC 313 moment

In the main event of UFC 313 on Saturday, Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira to become the new light heavyweight champion. Ankalaev ended Pereira's undefeated streak at light heavyweight while taking his unbeaten streak to 14.

The Russian had been waiting for the title shot for a long time and claimed that Pereira was deliberately making him wait. Ankalaev landed an impactful combination in the final seconds of Round 2, as the Brazilian was saved by the bell.

After the fight, many fans and pundits favored Pereira to win, but all three judges scored the fight for Ankalaev. UFC CEO Dana White looked upset when Bruce Buffer read him the scorecard before officially announcing it. The moment when White wrapped the title around Ankalaev's waist broke all previous records for views in 24 hours for the belt wrapping of a UFC champion.

Meanwhile, taking it to X, Home of Fight posted that the belt wrapping moment had gained 26.8 million views in a day. Many fans shared their reaction to the post. One of them wrote:

"Only bc of Alex frfr"

Others wrote:

"Probably because everyone wanted to see how pissed Dana looked lol"

"It has to be hate watching cause the previous record holder is Belal and theres just no way"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev reveals the preferred location for title defense

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev recently revealed where he would like his first title defense to be. The Russian champion wants to defend his title in Abu Dhabi, calling it the world's fight capital. It remains to be seen who Ankalaev's opponent will be, but in all likelihood, it will be the former champion Alex Pereira. In a post on X, Ankalaev said:

"I want my first fight title defense to be in Abu Dhabi, [the] fight capital of the world. I love it there🙏🏾❤️"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comment below:

