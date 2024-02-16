“Only featherweight champion I haven’t fought” - Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on potential Conor McGregor super fight

Alexander Volkanovski will be facing off against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 this weekend in what has been billed as the biggest featherweight title fight since Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

'The Great' will be hoping to add another notch to his belt with a victory over 'El Matador', who has left a path of destruction in his wake en route to his first title shot.

Volkanovski is regarded as one of the greatest featherweights of all time, and he has faced and defeated two of the three other champions in the division's history, namely Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.

The one champion he is yet to face is none other than McGregor, and the Australian appears open to a potential clash with 'The Notorious'.

Ahead of UFC 298, set to take place on Feb. 17, Volkanovski was interviewed by Michael Bisping. The pair discussed the likelihood of a bout between the Irishman and 'The Great', who said this:

"Of course, I would love to do that. He's the only featherweight champion I haven't fought. I beat every other one. It's definitely something I wanted to do, outside of all the other reasons everyone wants to fight Conor McGregor. I think it would be a big fight, a fun one, but I just don't know."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's interview below from 7:35:

Alexander Volkanovski entertains potentially appearing on UFC 300

Alexander Volkanovski will face off against Ilia Topuria atop a stacked UFC 298 main card.

'El Matador' believes his clash with Volkanovski will be his easiest fight yet, and the featherweight king is eager to "teach Topuria a lesson" as he believes that his opponent may be getting carried away with himself.

Should the Australian easily dispatch the surging contender on Feb. 17, he has shared his interest in headlining the much anticipated UFC 300 card, set for April.

The pay-per-view event is currently without a headliner, and 'The Great' seems ready to step in should he be asked. During his pre-fight press conference, Volkanovski said this:

"I think they're stuggling still, it seems like they could be, with UFC 300. I know a guy, you know what I mean? It's plenty of time. Just so you know that. Just in case there's anything happening, Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell]. You know a guy."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's interview below from 22:10: