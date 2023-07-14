"Only a person who has experienced this situation can appreciate such a thing" - Jiri Prochazka reacts to Jamahal Hill relinquishing UFC title

Jiri Prochazka reacted to Jamahal Hill's relinquishment of his UFC lightweight title by posting a tweet to him.

Check out his tweet below:

"@JamahalH Man, I'm so sorry, I was really looking forward to our Fight. I appreciate your release of the title. Only a person who has experienced this situation can appreciate such a thing. Who is next? winner Blachowicz X Pereira or ?"

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka, related to Jamahal Hill's predicament and appreciated his decision as he goes into rehab. Hill announced the relinquishment of his light heavyweight title after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. In December last year, Prochazka faced a similar situation when he suffered a shoulder injury.

'The Czech Samurai' was scheduled to defend his title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 282, but had to vacate the title due to his injury. Jamahal Hill faced Teixeira in the aftermath of Prochazka's withdrawal and won the belt by decision at UFC 293.

Jamahal Hill responds to Jiri Prochazka with the hope of meeting him in the octagon soon

Jamahal Hill responded to 'The Czech Samurai's' tweet by expressing his gratitude and hoping to meet him in the octagon in the future.

With Jamahal Hill out, the light heavyweight division is currently without a champion. Jiri Prochazka is trying to get himself his next opponent as he tries to re-enter the championship conversation on his return.

Check out his tweet here:

"Thanks Champ!!! We will have our dance for sure!!! Hold things down in the mean time and can’t wait to see you across the octagon from me!!!"

Hill will take a while to recover from his injury. In the meantime, Jiri Prochazka could see himself getting a return fight booked against the winner of Alex Periera and Jan Blachowicz's fight. 'Poatan' has been interested in the UFC light heavyweight title since the day he entered the division after losing his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287.