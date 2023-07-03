OnlyF*ns boxer Elle Brooke promises return to P*rnhub if she wins her next fight

OnlyF*ns star and boxer Elle Brooke is scheduled to return to action Jully Poca on July 15 at the 3Arena in Dublin. While Brooke tantalizes her social media followers with an occasional preview of her content, she exclusively reserves her explicit material for subscribers on OnlyF*ns.

Nevertheless, the English adult performer has promised to return to P*rnhub if she emerges victorious in her upcoming clash against Poca. Interestingly, according to a recent poll by KingPyn Boxing, Brooke is the clear favorite among fans to walk away with a victory against her Brazilian opponent. Brooke received a solid 71% of the votes.

Teasing fans with the promise of a return to Po*nhub, Elle Brooke wrote on Twitter:

"If I win my next fight imma upload on the hub again."

Elle Brooke's beloved fans recently posed a problematic choice question to her: whether she would like to pursue a career as a boxer or continue on her path as an adult content creator. While it was difficult for her to pick between the two, the 25-year-old seemed inclined towards her career choice as an adult star. In a Q&A session on Instagram, Brooke stated:

"Really good question. Probably model just for the fact that it's so much easier than boxing. Boxing is the toughest thing in the world, mentally and physically; it's so f***ing draining. Whereas modeling, I'm just like, 'Oh yeh, I get to have fun on camera'. That's what I do anyway; I just film it and make money from it."

Elle Brooke sheds light on common misconceptions about adult industry content creators

Popular OnlyF*ns star Elle Brooke is determined to debunk the common myths and misconceptions surrounding content creators in the adult industry. In a recent interview with The Independent, Brooke claimed that work as an adult star does not stop by simply publishing content on the platform.

Debunking the myth that it's an easy occupation, Brooke emphasized the difficulties of marketing content and responding to negative comments on social media. She also dispelled stereotypes that those working in the adult industry are uneducated. According to Brooke:

"There are loads of misconceptions about OnlyFans models. People think it’s easy money, but taking pictures and posting them to OnlyFans is the easiest part. It’s the marketing, it’s the hustle, and it’s the hate comments that come with it that make it difficult."

She added:

"A lot of people think that women who do OnlyFans are stupid as well, but if you could only see the amount of money these women make, the things they’re doing with their lives, what they’re investing their money in, and the way they’re changing their lives. They’re not stupid and a lot of them have degrees."

