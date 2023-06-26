OnlyF*ns sensation Elle Brooke to visit Conor McGregor's hometown for next boxing match, deemed favorite against opponent Jully Poca

OnlyF*ns sensation Elle Brooke is set to return inside the boxing ring in UFC star Conor McGregor's hometown Dublin next month. The popular English adult actress was last seen inside the squared circle against Aleksandra Daniel, a fight that she won by unanimous decision.

According to a report by Sunday World, Elle Brooke is currently preparing to lock horns against prominent Instagram influencer, Jully Poca. Her Brazilian opponent is an internet personality, gamer, and fitness influencer who has over 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

The fight, dubbed, 'High-Stakes semi-final', is one of the four scheduled fights for the event which brings together boxing fans and influencers-turned-boxers around the globe. The event is set to go down at the 3Arena in Dublin, on July 15th.

Elle Brooke has emerged as the clear favorite amongst fans to walk away with the victory according to a recent poll by Kingpyn Boxing. The English OnlyF*ns star garnered a resounding 71% of the votes.

Poca was quick to respond to the post claiming that she'll prove her skills inside the ring (translated):

"We'll see in the ring then."

According to the report, Elle Brooke was initially reluctant to step inside the squared circle but ultimately embraced the opportunity presented by Kingpyn Boxing. She also admitted to having only a passing interest in boxing in the past. However, she drew inspiration from Irish boxer Katie Taylor and praised her for her groundbreaking work in the sport:

“Kingpyn Boxing DM’d me and I was a bit hesitant at first because I honestly had no idea about boxing but then I was like ‘Yeah OK cool why not give it a go’. I was definitely a casual boxing fan previously."

Brooked added:

“Katie [Taylor] is a huge inspiration. The fact that she went into the amateurs pretending to be a boy because in Ireland back then it was illegal to box as a female! She’s a pioneer in women’s boxing. If you think of the greatest of all time you’re going to think of Katie Taylor.”

Elle Brooke jokes about charging her peeping-Tom neighbors

OnlyF*ns sensation Elle Brooke recently joked that her neighbors should be charged for watching her sunbathing in her back garden.

Brooke took to Twitter to write:

"If you’re my neighbor when it’s this hot, I should start charging you for the back garden nudity."

Check out the tweet here:

While some of her fans advised her to erect fences to protect her personal space, others were delighted by the prospect of Brooke's back garden nudity.

