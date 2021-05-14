"Onwards and upwards we go" - Conor McGregor shares heartwarming pictures to thank Forbes for recognizing his role as an entrepreneur

Conor McGregor has expressed his gratitude towards Forbes for listing him as the highest-paid athlete of the year 2021. The Irishman made his way onto the list back in 2016 and has graced it since. McGregor earned a reported sum of $180 million in the past 12 months. A large portion of those earnings came from the sale of his stake in the Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve.

Conor McGregor posted a heartwarming message with pictures of the celebration on Twitter and thanked Forbes for acknowledging his role as an entrepreneur. 'Notorious' used the term 'Uimhir a Haon' in the tweet, which means 'Number One' in the standard Irish language, presumably to honor the strong Irish identity that he proudly represents.

"Baby we did it!! Uimhir a Haon. Thank you Forbes for recognizing my role as an entrepreneur! It was a dream to lead this list with so many successful athletes! Onwards and upwards we go," Conor McGregor tweeted.

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest brand in the combat sports world. The Irishman used his fame to achieve success in business ventures outside of MMA, which include the Irish whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve, luxury suit brand August-McGregor, and an upcoming coffee brand Rise N Grind. A recent $600 million deal saw McGregor and his team sell the majority stake of Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits.

Conor McGregor is set to return to the UFC octagon on July 10

'Notorious' will return to the UFC octagon on July 10th on the back of a loss. The much-anticipated rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 resulted in the first knockout loss of McGregor's MMA career. However, McGregor had previously defeated Poirier at UFC 178 back in 2014 and both fighters showed keen interest in competing in the trilogy fight immediately after the rematch.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will attempt to win the final chapter of their rivalry in the headliner of the UFC 264 pay-per-view event on July 10, 2021. Scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, the event will headline International Fight Week. The winner of the trilogy fight is likely to emerge as the next challenger to the lightweight title. The vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler at UFC 262 will witness the crowning of the new champion.