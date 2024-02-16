“Open your mind to it” – Wondergirl encourages women to be brave by picking up martial arts

Combat sports trailblazer Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is the perfect blend of confidence and bravery.

The young rising star, who hails from Thailand, desires to use her platform as a multi-sport athlete to uplift and encourage women to practice martial arts. Defying the odds herself in a male-dominated sport like Muay Thai, ‘Wondergirl’ believes that the future can look different for women if they just test the waters themselves.

Ahead of her Muay Thai brawl against Poland’s Martyna Kierczynska at ONE Fight Night 19, ‘Wondergirl’ took the time to share some life-changing advice to all the women out there who are holding themselves back from learning the beautiful art form. She said:

"I want to encourage all women to be brave and come out to practice martial arts,” she told ONE Championship. “It's for self-defense and for your health. I know some women might not be confident enough, but I want you to try and open your mind to it."

She added:

“I want to tell all women that if you want to do something, just do it! Time waits for no one. We don't know what will happen tomorrow. So make the most of today.”

Expect nothing but fireworks between Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak vs. Martyna Kierczynska at OFN19

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is scheduled to make her first Muay Thai appearance this year after having focused on MMA, to test her skills against a promotional newcomer with an impressive Muay Thai resume.

21-year-old Martyna Kierczynska is a WMC Pro World Champion who has won multiple Muay Thai tournaments in her young career, such as the World Combat Games and European Games.

Jaroonsak for her part, is coming out of an impressive striking war against Xiong Jing Nan, the current ONE women’s strawweight MMA world titleholder, at ONE Fight Night 14.

But she’s well known for her striking skills in Muay Thai. Prior to competing in MMA, Jaroonsak easily put away Australia’s Brooke Farrell and Filipina stalwart KC Carlos by first and second-round knockouts, respectively.

So, expect nothing but fireworks between these two amazing women at ONE Fight Night 19, which airs live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.