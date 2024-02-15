WATCH: Thai star ‘Wondergirl’ has the perfect distraction while doing those excruciating plank exercises

Putting in work at the gym isn’t always fun, but Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak found the perfect way to distract herself while getting ready for fight night.

While getting her body in tip-top condition, the two-time Thailand national champion likes to distract herself by playing the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Mobile Legends.

“Step up the planking game 😏✅ Will Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak emerge victorious at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo?”

Nat Jaroonsak’s last appearance inside the Circle came at ONE Fight Night 14 when she met reigning ONE strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules striking bout. ‘Wondergirl’ may have come up short against ‘The Panda,’ but she more than held her own in the first-of-its-kind contest against one of the greatest female fighters in all of combat sports.

‘Wondergirl’ welcomes Polish striker Martyna Kierczynska to ONE Championship

Returning to the ring at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday night, ‘Wondergirl’ was originally scheduled to square off with Brazilian standout Dayane Cardoso. However, ‘Day Monster’ withdrew from the contest, leaving Jaroonsak without an opponent.

Fortunately, Poland’s Martyna Kierczynska stepped up to the plate and agreed to take the short-notice opportunity against Jaroonsak. Kierczynska — a gold medalist at the WMC Pro World Championships, the World Combat Games, and the European Games — will be making her promotional debut inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE’s latest event on Amazon Prime Video.

The bout will be a three-round Muay Thai fight. It will be Jaroonsak’s first time competing in the art of eight limbs since a 2021 clash with Jackie Buntan at ONE: Fists of Fury.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.