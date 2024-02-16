“It was so scary” – Wondergirl praises Takeru’s toughness after absorbing brutal punishment from Superlek’s kicks

ONE women's strawweight fighter Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak recently sat down with the South China Morning Post on YouTube to talk about a few things about fighting and her career as of late.

One of the most interesting moments of the conversation was when Jaroonsak spoke about the recent Fight of the Year contender bout between ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

On Takeru's toughness to withstand Superlek's barrage of leg kicks throughout the fight, 'Wondergirl' said:

“Like Takeru, he’s super tough, I don’t know what word should I use to describe his toughness. He just has a really good heart I guess. Like how can you stand five round with those leg kicks? You know after the fight I saw his leg. It was so scary.”

You don't have to be a fighter or know anything about fighting to understand the level of pain and punishment Takeru had to push through in his bout with Superlek. Those leg kicks would have made any person in the world give up on the spot - but not the Japanese superstar.

Watch Jaroonsak's full interview here:

'Wondergirl' to face Martyna Kierczynska in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 19

Nat 'Wondergil' Jaroonsak will return to action at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, February 16. Her opponent, Martyna Kierczynska, is a highly accomplished Muay Thai practitioner with a slew of accolades, winning gold at the WMC Pro World Championships, the European Games, and the World Combat Games.

Kierczynska will look to establish her will and momentum right at the bell when she meets one of Thailand’s most exciting female Muay Thai fighters. With the Polish standout coming in on short notice, look to see her throw caution to the wind and take the fight to ‘Wondergirl’ in their upcoming clash in the Mecca of Muay Thai.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.