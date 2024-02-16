“That would be intriguing” – Wondergirl says superstars Kade Ruotolo, Superbon are perfectly suited for mixed-rules matches

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak would love to see ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo and former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn test out their skills in mixed-rules matchups.

The fast-rising Thai star is already plenty familiar with what it’s like competing in a special-rules fight, going toe-to-toe with ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan in a striking-only scrap at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

This Friday night, ‘Wondergirl’ will return to the ring for a Muay Thai clash with promotional newcomer Martyna Kierczynska at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Ahead of their anticipated clash, Jaroonsak suggested that fighters like Ruotolo and Superbon would flourish in mixed-rules competition.

“I'd like to see any rule set mixed with MMA. It looks fun. In ONE 165, I saw that Kade wanted to fight Shinya [Aoki] in MMA. I really wanted to watch him fight both in MMA and [submission grappling].

“I thought that would have been intriguing. I wanted to know how it would turn out. Superbon, if my memory serves me right, I heard that he is also interested in trying MMA. So I want to watch him fight under special rules.”

Kade Ruotolo tried to fight twice in one night

Kade Ruotolo successfully defended his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship at ONE 165 against former foe Tommy Langaker. But before taking the stage in the evening’s co-main event, Ruotolo lobbied to step in on short notice and fight Shinya Aoki after his previously scheduled opponent — Sage Northcutt — withdrew from the contest.

Of course, Ruotolo didn’t get his wish to fight twice on the same night, but it’s a sight that fight fans and ‘Wondergirl’ would have loved to have seen.

Who would you like to see compete in ONE Championship’s next ground-breaking mixed-rules superfight?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.