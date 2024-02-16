“I've improved little by little” – ‘Wondergirl’ admits it’s challenging to forego old habits from Muay Thai in her MMA training

Known best for her work in the art of eight limbs, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is continuing to improve her ground game for a full-time transition into mixed martial arts.

On Friday night, February 16, ‘Wondergirl’ returns to the ring inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a Muay Thai clash with ONE newcomer Martyna Kierczynska. It will be Jaroonsak’s first time competing in the sport since 2021. Since then, she has tested her skills in MMA on two separate occasions, scoring a first-round submission over Zeba Bano.

Coming up short in her second MMA appearance under the ONE banner against Lisa Kyriacou at ONE Friday Fights 26, ‘Wondergirl’ recognizes that if she hopes to one day compete for the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title, she’ll need to continue honing her skills on the mat.

“I’m just a blue belt, because there was a period when I stopped practicing because of an injury,” Jaroonsak said in an interview with ONE Championship. “Personally, I think I've improved little by little in every aspect. The most important aspect that needs to be improved is my takedown defense, which I still don't do well enough."

He added:

“And I still have the habit of walking to approach my opponent in Muay Thai. In MMA rules, stalking like that will create an opportunity for your opponent to grab your waist and take you to the ground easily.”

‘Wondergirl’ faces a tough test in Martyna Kierczynska

Nat Jaroonsak’s opponent at ONE Fight Night 19 may not be a household name, but make no mistake — Martyna Kierczynska is an accomplished Muay Thai practitioner with a slew of accomplishments, earning gold at the WMC Pro World Championships, the World Combat Games, and the European Games.

Kierczynska will look to establish herself right out of the gate when she meets one of Thailand’s most exciting female superstars. Will the Polish standout succeed in her short-notice opportunity, or will ‘Wondergirl’ leap back into the win column inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.