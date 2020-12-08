Opponent revealed for Kayla Harrison's return to action at Titan FC 66

Kayla Harrison is finally getting what she wanted. She had made it quite clear that she wanted to fight a second time before the end of 2020, and she got her wish granted.

Per multiple sources, Kayla Harrison is set to fight Jozette Cotton at Titan FC 66 on December 17.

Kayla Harrison will face Jozette Cotton in a lightweight bout at Titan FC 66 on Dec. 17, per @bokamotoESPN.



The bout is a rematch from 2018, as Harrison defeated Cotton by TKO in Harrison's second pro MMA fight. pic.twitter.com/tUSKi5FJis — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 7, 2020

The fight will be a rematch of their 2018 showdown where the PFL Women's Lightweight Champion won via a third round TKO at PFL 6. That was only the second fight of Kayla Harrison's professional career. She has come a long way since then.

Kayla Harrison's professional MMA career

Kayla Harrison is yet to be defeated inside the cage since she debuted in June, 2018 at PFL 2. She is on a 8-fight winning streak, finishing her opponents in all but one of her victories.

Her last fight was in November this year against Courtney King at Invicta FC 43, where she emerged victorious with a second round knockout via punches.

Kayla Harrison is still fighting exclusively under PFL, but she was given permission to fight outside the promotion because of the PFL's 2020 season's postponement. After making an Invicta appearance last month, now she will fight in PFL before the year ends.

The event will take place at Intercontinental Hotel in Miami and air on UFC Fight Pass.

Titan FC COO Lex McMahon told ESPN that they were excited to have someone of her caliber.

"Kayla's obviously a phenomenal talent and we're excited to have her. And Jozette is super tough, super credible. It's going to be interesting to see if Jozette puts up a different fight than she did last time."

McMahon added that the placement of the fight was yet to be determined, but it was being considered as the main event.

Kayla Harrison is managed by Ali Abdelaziz, who famously represents UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Harrison was so determined to have a fight before the year ends that Abdelaziz put out an offer on social media, welcoming anyone who would want to have a fight with her.

Guys, I know a lot of strong women out there that can compete with Kayla. She’s only human. Somebody please say yes, and I’ll make sure they have a good Christmas. https://t.co/sKAOJfY85t — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 1, 2020

Ali Abdelaziz thanked Jozette Cotton via ESPN for accepting the fight and everyone else for giving Harrison the opportunity to compete.

"It wasn't easy to find an opponent. Thank you to Jozette for accepting the fight. Her management reached out to me, I reached out to Lex and we got it done. I want to thank everyone for making this happen, including the PFL for giving Kayla the opportunity."