‘Optimistic’ Johan Ghazali says he’ll take a calculated approach in pursuit of Rodtang’s gold: “I’ve got to think realistically”

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali plans to exercise caution as he pursues Rodtang Jitmuangnon's 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

With five-straight victories under the ONE banner — none more impressive than his 36-second knockout of Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17 in December last year — Ghazali will face his toughest test yet when he steps inside the Circle for a scrap with Vietnamese standout Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

The two will tussle at ONE 167 this Friday night in U.S. primetime, June 7, when ONE Championships head back to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

If 'Jojo' adds another highlight-reel-worthy finish to his resume, he could very well be next up for a scrap with Rodtang, who currently carries with him the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

However, Johan Ghazali is not interested in rushing the issue, recognizing just how dangerous and experienced 'The Iron Man' is. During a recent appearance on the 4oz to Freedom podcast, Ghazali said:

"Rodtang, at the end of the day, he’s a legend. He’s been in the sport for so long. Since he was very small he started, and he has 200 or 300 fights under his belt. So I’ve got to think realistically, of course. I want it in the next fight. But how good of a chance do I have? I can be optimistic, but I’ve gotta take things cool first."

Johan Ghazali will share the card with Rodtang this Friday

Like Johan Ghazali, Rodtang will be in action at ONE 167 on Friday night, which will be his first appearance since delivering the Muay Thai Fight of the Year with Superlek Kiatmoo9, 'The Iron Man' will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing clash with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric.

The bout could be a preview of things to come between the two of them in the art of eight limbs — depending on how Puric performs against one of the greatest strikers alive.

Puric is coming off a big win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, thrusting himself into the No. 2 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with another massive win on their resume?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.