"Or your his shield?" - Sean Strickland continues bizarre claims on The Schmo's sexuality as Helen Yee attempts to save boyfriend

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland continues to push for a fight against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. However his latest interview with The Schmo took an unexpected turn during one of Strickland's hilarious rants.

Strickland went all guns blazing on Adesanya's personality and dismissed him being an Australian while staking a claim for himself being an 'honorary Australian'. 'Tarzan' claimed that he was representing the real America while 'Izzy' was a Chinese.

“You guys—that little Chinese s**t—we’re trying to make it happen. I’m trying to represent for America. I’m trying to represent for Australia. Because, I’ll tell you what Australians, I am more Australian than f*****g Izzy. Izzy is a Chinese man. I ride motorcycles, I sail boats, I like sex with hot women. Izzy likes sex with dudes."

After alleging that Israel Adesanya had homosexual tendencies, Sean Strickland extended the same assumption to The Schmo.

"Nothing wrong with that Izzy, it’s personal preference, I’m sure Schmo might be into it. But, I am American, but I’m like Crocodile motherf*****g Dundee, you guys. I carry guns on me, I carry knives. I consider myself an honorary Australian. I mean, I’m a little bit more in the freedom department. I like freedom. You know, you guys are a little questionable there. But, I would like to say that I’m more of an Australian than the Chinese man, Izzy.”

The Schmo's girlfriend, Helen Yee, who also works as a reporter in mixed martial arts commented on a reel posted by Strickland and sportingly reacted to it. Strickland got back at her by asking if she was her boyfriend's shield.

Check out Helen Yee and Strickland's interaction in the comments:

Helen Yea and Sean Strickland interact in his Instagram comments. [via Instagram @strickland_mma_]

Sean Strickland's coach provides positive update on potential fight against Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland's head coach Eric Nicksick is positive about how things are coming along for a potential fight against Israel Adesanya.

Nicksick discussed Strickland's status for UFC 293's main event which is set to be held in Sydney on September 10. He spoke to Submission Radio in an interview and said:

"All signs are pointing in a good direction, I know that. So, we just got done sparring just now."

Check out his full comments from the interview below on Twitter: