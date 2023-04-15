Originally scheduled for UFC 287, heavyweight bout rebooked for UFC Charlotte

A heavyweight (265-pound) matchup that was originally scheduled to take place at the UFC 287 event in Miami, Florida, on April 8 has now seemingly been rebooked to transpire at another event. The fight is expected to be featured at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event that'll go down in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 13.

A heavyweight bout between Chase Sherman and Chris Barnett was initially set to take place at the UFC 287 event. However, just a few days prior to the event, Barnett withdrew from the fight. He was subsequently replaced by Karl Williams, as the latter was roped in to face Sherman at the event.

However, the Williams-Sherman matchup also fell apart. Sherman fell ill and withdrew on the day of the fight. Williams has now posted a video to his Instagram account, suggesting that his fight with Sherman has been rebooked and will take place at the upcoming event in Charlotte on May 13.

Furthermore, the heavyweight MMA athlete thanked everyone who has supported him and reiterated that he aims to return to the octagon on May 13. Indicating that the organization would officially announce the fight soon, Williams stated:

"Hey, everybody. How are you doing? I just wanted to give a little quick update, saying thank you to everybody who was out there this weekend, showing me all the love and support in the arena. Unfortunately, we did not get to fight. But we are rebooked."

"Stuff happens. You just keep rolling, keep going forward, same good spirit. So, May 13th, we will be fighting in Charlotte, North Carolina. The contract, as of now, is signed on my end. I'm just waiting to see what happens."

Watch Williams discuss the topic in the video below:

A closer look at Karl Williams and Chase Sherman ahead of their potential fight at UFC Charlotte

Karl Williams holds a professional MMA record of eight victories and one defeat. The 33-year-old American fighter notably competed in the PFL and later in a DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) event. He made his UFC main roster debut in his last fight, beating Lukasz Brzeski via unanimous decision in March of this year.

On the other hand, Chase Sherman has competed in the UFC organization since August 2016. Akin to Williams, Sherman is also 33 years of age and hails from the U.S. That said, he's a far more experienced fighter than Williams.

Sherman's professional MMA record stands at 16 wins and 11 losses. 'The Vanilla Gorilla' is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Waldo Cortes-Acosta in November 2022.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, a victory for either fighter in their expected matchup could help catapult them into a fight with a higher-ranked heavyweight next.

As of this time, the UFC hasn't announced the Williams-Sherman matchup for its Charlotte event. Regardless, fans can expect the organization to make an official announcement soon.

