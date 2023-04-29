Osamah Almarwai ups the intensity with Andre Galvao, Ruotolo twins

Yemen's first-ever Jiujitsu blackbelt and BJJ world champion Osamah Almarwai is heading for an epic showdown with Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

'Osa', as fans call him, will be making his promotional debut by challenging 'Darth Rigatoni' for the division's top prize. It's a tall order as he will also do so in ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground live show on US soil.

Ahead of his world title clash with Musumeci, Osamah Almarwai has been conducting his preparations at the Atos BJJ team in San Diego, California. Working with him are ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, IBJJF world champion Tye Ruotolo, and BJJ legend and ONE grappler, Andre Galvao.

Osamah Almarwai posted an update on his fight camp on Instagram:

"The camp is 🔥 @atosjiujitsuhq is coming in full force on May 5th 💪 Watch @tyeruotolo and I make history by competing in the very first @onechampionship event in the U.S. Can’t wait🥇 #History #ONEFightNight10"

Alongside Almarwai as he faces Musumeci for the belt, his teammate Tye Ruotolo will face ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling contest. In an interview with ONE Championship, Osamah Almarwai gave us the low-down on what they're working on in preparation for ONE Fight Night 10:

"I also have to be wary of doing leg entanglements. I’m training for this, of course. I have the best leg-lockers in the game at Atos. I have [Andre] Galvao, who is a six-time ADCC World Champion. We have the Ruotolos. We have many other colored belts you guys don’t know about, but they’re very good leg-lockers. So yeah, I’m confident. I’m ready for the match."

Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 in US primetime, live and for free on Prime Video with an Amazon subscription.

