Oscar De La Hoya goes nuclear on Turki Alalshikh following Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford super fight

Oscar De La Hoya recently expressed his displeasure with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing event, urging Turki Alalshikh to get rid of the matchmakers.

Saudi Arabia’s national entertainment and events organization, Sela and Alalshikh joined hands with TKO Group Holdings earlier this year to launch a new boxing promotion called Zuffa Boxing, overseen by Dana White. White and Alalshikh hosted their first boxing event, a 12-round undisputed super middleweight contest between Alvarez and Crawford that headlined the show. A total of 10 fights took place on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, in front of over 60,000 fans.

However, De La Hoya was dissatisfied with the matchups. Following the event, he took to X and advised the Saudi General Minister of Entertainment to remove the ''matchmakers'', writing:

''Please fire your matchmakers. @Turki_alalshikh''

De La Hoya's prediction came true as Crawford defeated Alvarez via unanimous decision to become the new super middleweight kingpin. 'Bud' kept the 35-year-old at bay and fulfilled his dreams of achieving the undisputed feat in three divisions.

Notably, the Mexican-American was unhappy with Alalshikh's partnership with White because he has been in the boxing business longer than the UFC CEO. However, the former world champion acknowledged the news and promised to provide fans with excellent matchups via his 'Golden Boy Promotions,' saying:

''Look, I did hear that he passed over the reigns of boxing to Dana White. Well, that comment to me, I felt a little offended because I have been in boxing all of my life. I have been promoting for 20 some odd years now. So, what I am going to do is stay in my lane and do what I do for Golden Boy and DAZN, and give the fight fans that could possibly be made...I am going to stick in my lane and work with Alalshikh because it has been very positive.''

