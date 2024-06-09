Oscar De La Hoya issues scathing response to Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's allegations of delayed payment

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney calling out Golden Boy Promotions for the alleged delay in payment for their super lightweight clash has prompted Oscar De La Hoya to clap back at the young pugilists.

Earlier on April 20, Garcia won a majority decision over 'The Dream' at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, dropping the WBC super lightweight champion multiple times during the bout.

However, bad blood has been brewing between the pair even after the fight following Garcia's failed VADA drug test.

Nevertheless, 'KingRy's' recent post on X, calling out his promoter and DAZN for the delay in his payment has found support from Haney. Responding to his rival's post, 'The Dream' seconded that he too was yet to be compensated.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

The boxers' accusations did not sit right with De La Hoya. The boxing legend hit back at the fighters in an Instagram story, claiming that Golden Boy had already paid the fighters what they were contractually owed.

Furthermore, the former six-division world champion reminded the boxers that the pay-per-view earnings for fights take time to trickle down and would be forwarded to the fighters once it's collected.

The 51-year-old ended his rant by writing:

"If they aren't aware of this fact, we would hope that their managers are. Or perhaps Ryan and Devin should pay more attention to their contracts than their social media feeds."

Expand Tweet

When Ryan Garcia accused Oscar De La Hoya of backing his opponent

From contract disputes to press conference callouts, Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya have had a complicated relationship. 'KingRy' once even claimed his promoter was campaigning for his loss.

During the pre-fight press conference for his 2023 fight against Oscar Duarte, the 25-year-old accused his promoters, De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, of ill intent toward him:

"Oscar saying we misinterpreted what they say... It's very clear to me that they are backing this guy [Duarte] to beat me, just like they thought [Romero] Duno was going to beat me."

Catch Ryan Garcia's comments below (1:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.