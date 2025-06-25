Oscar De La Hoya outlines "the only reason" behind co-promoting Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight

Oscar De La Hoya recently opened up about partnering with Jake Paul for his upcoming fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. De La Hoya decided to team up with Paul because, the 28-year-old is up against a real opponent in Chavez Jr., in contrast to his previous bouts.

De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions and Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) are linking up for the latter's 10-round cruiserweight bout against Chavez Jr. this weekend at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, De La Hoya shared his opinion on collaborating with Paul. He asserted his belief that Chavez Jr. would be a tough matchup for 'The Problem Child'.

''I am really excited because the only reason I got involved with this is because [Jake Paul] is fighting a real fighter now. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. went 12 rounds with Canelo [Alvarez]. He's a former world champion in boxing. So this is a real, legit fight. I'm looking forward to it. I'm obviously questioning what Chavez Jr. will we see? Will he be in great shape? Will he not be in shape? Will he make weight? Will he do a lot of questions behind it? But, ultimately, you have to tell yourself, Jake Paul, congratulations. This is a real first legitimate world champion fighter you're fighting.''

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

Notably, since turning pro, Paul (11-1) has been a subject of criticism for taking on older, washed up opponents. He recently defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson via unanimous decision last year, sparking negative reactions from many, who labeled their fight as dull.

Meanwhile, Chavez Jr. (54-6-1), is a former WBC middleweight champion, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Uriah Hall on the undercard of Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing event last year in July.

Dana White takes a dig at the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. event

The multi-billion dollar MMA organization will be hosting its pay-per-view card UFC 317 this weekend. Notably, Jake Paul's boxing matchup against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will take place on the same evening, something the promotion's CEO Dana White was not aware of.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, White offered his thoughts, saying:

''I didn’t even fu*king know that. I didn’t even know [Jake Paul] was fighting so that’s how concerned I am about it...it's interesting, it's funny I didn't know that''

Check out Dana White's comments below (10:28):

