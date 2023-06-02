Oscar De La Hoya has responded to Ryan Garcia's claim regarding betrayal from his own team.

Garcia was last seen in action back in April in a mega-fight against Gervonta Davis. In what was his biggest test to date, 'KingRy' lost the bout via a seventh-round TKO. Since the fight, he has made a lot of changes in his team. He left his coach Joe Goossen and there have also been reports that his relationship with his manager Oscar De La Hoya has been poor as 'The Golden Boy' did not even attend the post-fight press conference.

The issues between Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya were brought out in front of the world as Garcia revealed that he felt betrayed after the fight as even his team wasn't there for him after his loss.

Responding to the comments made by Garcia, Oscar De La Hoya recently clapped back at 'KingRy' on Twitter. He said:

"Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor”Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that."

Check out the tweet below:

Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor”Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that. Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor”Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that.

Is Ryan Garcia fighting Manny Pacquiao next?

No, 'KingRy' seemingly has no interest in fighting boxing legend Manny Pacquiao as of now. Since his loss to Gervonta Davis, Garcia has been quite vocal about wanting to return to the boxing ring as quickly as possible and has even stated that his next bout will be at 140 lbs.

Ryan Garcia has even made several callouts, including the likes of Rolando Romero and Isaac Cruz. However, a potential fight against 'Rolly' is not what Garcia's promoter had in mind. According to Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia could be fighting Manny Pacquiao next. Pacquiao retired from the sport of boxing back in 2021 following a loss to Yordenis Ugas.

Despite Oscar De La Hoya wanting to make the fight happen, it is very unlikely that Ryan Garcia will fight Manny Pacquiao anytime soon. 'KingRy' recently responded to the speculations about a potential matchup between him and 'Pac Man'. While seemingly downplaying the fight and hinting at issues between him and his promoter, Garcia had this to say:

"This isn’t happening!! I said what I wanted…It’s frustrating.. tired of this"

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia



I said what I wanted…



It’s frustrating.. tired of this Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Ryan Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya has told reporters that he’s now looking at Manny Pacquiao as a potential opponent for Garcia’s next fight: “Manny vs Ryan, you know how huge that would be? I’m gonna pursue that and we’ll see what the best option is for Ryan.” Ryan Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya has told reporters that he’s now looking at Manny Pacquiao as a potential opponent for Garcia’s next fight: “Manny vs Ryan, you know how huge that would be? I’m gonna pursue that and we’ll see what the best option is for Ryan.” ‼️ Ryan Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya has told reporters that he’s now looking at Manny Pacquiao as a potential opponent for Garcia’s next fight: “Manny vs Ryan, you know how huge that would be? I’m gonna pursue that and we’ll see what the best option is for Ryan.” https://t.co/cnCzr2BbNX This isn’t happening!!I said what I wanted…It’s frustrating.. tired of this twitter.com/michaelbensonn… This isn’t happening!! I said what I wanted… It’s frustrating.. tired of this twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

Poll : 0 votes