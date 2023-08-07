"Otherwise he wouldn’t be talking" - Charles Oliveira remains optimistic about Conor McGregor showdown despite recent setbacks

Charles Oliveira has traded words with Conor McGregor on multiple occasions over the past several months. The No.1-ranked lightweight recently revealed that he is still looking to face the former double champ, who has not fought in over two years.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Do Bronx' was asked about the back-and-forth. He responded:

"What's happening is that I am here. I'm just waiting for him. All he needs to do is tell me the place and the time, and I'll be there."

When asked if he believes 'The Notorious' wants to fight him and whether the fight will come to fruition, Oliveira responded:

"I think so otherwise he wouldn't be talking... I don't know. I'm here. Where's Conor?"

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Charles Oliveira says he's just waiting for "the place and the time" from Conor McGregor: "I'm here. Where's Conor?"

Oliveira added that he is willing to face McGregor at any weight in order to make the fight happen. While the fighters have exchanged words on multiple occasions, 'The Notorious' has several options for his return bout.

He initially appeared set to face Michael Chandler after the pair coached opposing sides on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Following UFC 291, however, the former double champ exchanged words with newly crowned 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje, with both expressing interest in facing one another.

What sparked Charles Oliveira's back-and-forth with Conor McGregor?

Charles Oliveira appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani in March, where he shared that he believes Michael Chandler will defeat Conor McGregor. The No.1-ranked lightweight was asked if he believes 'The Notorious' will receive a title opportunity with a victory over 'Iron.' He responded:

"I don't think he's going to win. He's a guy that sells and he's great to promote. People love to watch his fights, but I don't think he's going to win... I believe Chandler is an explosive fighter. McGregor hasn't fought in a long time. I believe Chandler is going to win."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Charles Oliveira on Conor McGregor potentially getting a title shot by beating Michael Chandler: "I don't think he's going to win"

McGregor fired back on Twitter, stating:

"Charles Oliveira shut your pie hole. [Brazil flag] 2-0. Actually 3-0 because Rda s**t a brick"

Check out Conor McGregor's response below:

The feud was re-sparked over the past week when McGregor claimed fighting was his motivation. Oliveira responded by noting that the former double champ had been without motivation for over two years, leading 'The Notorious' to label him as a nobody.

Check out the back-and-forth between Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira have a few choice words for one another

While 'Do Bronx' had shown interest in a money fight against 'The Notorious,' he claimed that he moved past the idea, accusing McGregor of handpicking his opponents. It is unclear if a bout between the two will transpire following their latest back-and-forth.