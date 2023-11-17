"OUR BOY IS BACK!!! Watch out Aspinall" - Sam Alvey gets a heavyweight title shot at Karate Combat 43, fans excited

Sam Alvey was once a UFC fighter, but he was let go after finding himself on one of the worst winless streaks in the promotion's history. After a year without a promotional home, he debuted against Cameron Graham, a 6-14 fighter, scoring his first win in five years. Now, he has set his sights on Karate Combat.

Karate Combat is the world's first professional full-contact karate league, welcoming fighters of all striking backgrounds. Instead of a ring or cage, fighters clash in a square-shaped combat pit, which a Reddit thread has revealed will host Sam Alvey on December 13.

Not only will Alvey make his debut in the organization, but he will also do so at heavyweight, and for the promotion's title, no less, where he will take on former Karate Combat middleweight Ross Levine, who is currently undefeated in the promotion, with four wins and no losses.

He also once fought for Glory Kickboxing, whereas Alvey has been a mixed martial artist throughout his professional combat sports career. Despite Alvey being 37 years old and on a massive decline, fans on Reddit reacted to the news of his Karate Combat debut with a mixture of amusement and excitement.

One man claimed that Alvey failed upwards before wishing him and his children well:

"This man fails upward. Jokes aside happy for him and hopefully his 17 kids get to see that belt wrapped around him"

Another fan referenced his smile, which earned Alvey the alias of 'Smile'n':

"That smile….that damn smile."

Meanwhile, another fan jokingly warned new UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall of the arrival of heavyweight Sam Alvey:

"OUR BOY IS BACK!!! Watch out Aspinall."

One fan, however, pondered how poorly it would reflect on Karate Combat if Alvey, who is 1-8 (1) in his last ten fights, wins:

"Is this a bad look for karate combat if Alvey wins?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions.

Has Sam Alvey ever beaten a UFC champion?

While Sam Alvey is famous for his depressing UFC winless streak, he is also well-known for scoring one of MMA's most unlikely retrospective wins. Back in 2017, he faced former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. At the time, Sam Alvey was looking to rebound from a loss to Thales Leites.

Meanwhile, Evans was on a three-fight losing streak. The bout was highly competitive but ended with a split-decision win in Alvey's favor, granting him his most high-profile victory ever.