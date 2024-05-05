"Our bromance is done" - Daniel Cormier hilariously reacts to Steve Erceg explaining why he'd want 'DC' on his team to face an alien invasion 

Former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has reacted to flyweight challenger Steve Erceg including him in his team of UFC fighters to face a hypothetical alien invasion.

In a promotional interview with mixed martial arts content creator Nina Marie-Daniele, Erceg was asked to form a team of three UFC fighters to help him fight a hypothetical alien invasion. Erceg picked heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former middleweight champion Sean Strickland for their familiarity with and possession of firearms.

However, his reasoning for his final pick, Cormier, sent Marie-Daniele laughing. Erceg said:

"Jon Jones, somebody with a lot of guns, maybe Sean Strickland. Somebody that will be slower than me when I run away. So DC [Daniel Cormier]."

Cormier later reacted jestfully to Erceg's comments by ending the amicable relationship between the two. He said:

"Steve Erceg, it's over bro. Our bromance is done! It's over Erceg."

Funnily, Erceg also paired up Cormier with his arch-rival and two-time opponent Jones which may lead to even further interesting interactions within the assembled team.

Check out Steve Erceg's comments and Daniel Cormier's hilarious reaction to them below:

Henry Cejudo claims Steve Erceg is capable of the biggest upset in UFC history

Former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo had words of high praise for UFC 301's headliner Steve Erceg who will challenge Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title.

Although Erceg has very limited experience inside the UFC octagon, Cejudo looked past it and highlighted his technical superiority. He also mentioned that the narrative around Erceg's unprecedented title shot could translate into the biggest upset in the history of the sport.

Cejudo said on his show Pound 4 Pound:

"This guy goes high low, he has a great right hand and also he has a great hook. He's super technical, he's super tactical. Call me crazy, but stylistically I think a lot of people are sleeping on this guy because people don't really know about him. He wins this fight, but this could be one of the biggest upsets in UFC history... With three fights, ranked No. 12 in the world to come out and beat the guy who has been the guy... Numbers don't lie."

Check out Henry Cejudo's full comments on Steve Erceg below on YouTube (30:47):