Out-of-action UFC heavyweight hilariously calls out One Direction's Liam Payne for a boxing clash 

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall revealed that he would not mind taking on former One Direction singer Liam Payne in a boxing exhbition match, after the musician expressed interest in the growing trend of celebrity boxing.

Aspinall's knee injury suffered against Curtis Blaydes at UFC London in 2022 has kept him on the sidelines for close to a year. He is scheduled to make his return in a main event fight against Marcin Tybura next month.

Tom Aspinall spoke to JNMEDIAUK in an interview and was asked if he fancied fighting former One Direction singer Liam Payne. He responded:

“If Liam Payne wants it, I’ll fight Liam Payne. [I don’t think he wants it, mate. I don’t think he wants it. Maybe Harry Styles might want it, how about that?] If any of them want it, I’ll take that but otherwise I’ll stick to the UFC, I reckon.”

He also talked about KSI's Misfits Boxing and entertained the idea of attending an event:

“If I got invited, if someone invited me I’d go, I definitely, I’d be up for it. I’ll definitely turn up. If I got invited to an event, I’d go, definitely, never been to one, never seen one on TV. Like I said, met KSI a couple of times, liked him, thought he was a nice fella. Know Tommy Fury, he’s a very nice fella. If they want me there, I’ll turn up, yeah.”

Is Liam Payne fighting Tommy Fury in a boxing match?

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne and Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury took fans by surprise when they seemingly teased a boxing fight on Instagram.

Payne has never fought in professional boxing and it would have been a difficult first time against the more experienced Tommy Fury, who has nine fights under his belt.

Fury has won all of his fights and was the first one to hand YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul a loss when the two met in Saudi Arabia this past February.

However, Fury will not be going up against Payne in a boxing match as the two were only teasing their upcoming Soccer Aid football charity match, where they will be on opposing teams.

The match will take place on June 11, 2023 at the iconic Old Trafford stadium.

