"Out here doing side quest with rappers" - Fans react as Alex Pereira gets dropped by rap sensation Lil Tjay in hilarious sparring skit 

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira found himself in an unexpected collaboration outside the octagon, engaging in a sparring session with rap sensation Lil Tjay.

The unexpected collaboration between the MMA fighter and the rapper drew much attention online, with fans chiming in with their reactions.

“most unexpected collab of all time ”

“Tjay gonna be in bronx fighting like Batman now”

“Alex out here doing side quest with rappers”

“Lil tjay gotta walk Alex out to his fight at ufc 300. An event fitting for a mega walkout!”

Pereira is scheduled to defend his championship against Jamahal Hill, the former titleholder who was forced to vacate due to injury. Hill secured the belt in March 2023 with a victory over Pereira's close friend and mentor, Glover Teixeira.

This upcoming fight presents Pereira with the chance to avenge Teixeira's loss and solidify his dominance in the light heavyweight division. The highly anticipated clash will take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout was originally planned to headline UFC 301 in Brazil but was later rescheduled by the promotion.

Alex Pereira eyes back-to-back title defenses at UFC 300 and 301

Alex Pereira plans to defend his title for the second time in a month after his upcoming fight at UFC 300. He has shown impressive confidence by expressing his desire to fight again just 21 days later at UFC 301, following his championship bout against Jamahal Hill.

Appearing in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pereira expressed confidence in his ability to handle a rapid turnaround, stating:

"First, I have to win this fight. I work with the reality. I can lose. I can win, either can happen. But I'm doing everything so I can leave with a victory... I can say to you guys, every fight I've done in the UFC, I had the conditions, the ability to do it [quick turnaround]."

