"Outside of the ring, we are still brothers" - Superlek acknowledges potential Nong-O superfight despite close friendship

With the resurgence of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the flyweight division, that was capped off by his revenge victory against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai last May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31, Superlek Kiatmoo9 expects to cross paths with him sooner.

During his recent appearance on the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel for an interview, Superlek thinks that, in one way or another, they would need to fight each other inside the ring.

Furthermore, they will need to set aside their great friendship outside the ring and fulfill their duties as professional athletes, as he explained:

"I think, you know, one day it would be inevitable for me and him to face each other one day. But as he said you know we are all professionals. I believe that if we face each other one day, Nong-O will come onto the ring, and then he will be professional, and I will l also do my best. But then, like you know, outside of the ring, we are still brothers."

Watch Superlek's interview here:

Contrary to the latest triumph of Nong-O, 'The Kicking Machine' is coming off a tough unanimous decision loss to Nabil Anane during his last outing at ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, which snapped his incredible 11-fight win streak.

Superlek wants to settle the score with Nabil Anane in a possible trilogy fight

Now that their head-to-head score with Nabil Anane is at one apiece, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has his sights on a potential third meeting to settle their score once and for all.

Superlek acknowledged that his previous performance was poor and vowed to be better next time, as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"I know myself that last time I did not do really well, and so I know that my performance was not where it should be. So I just want to rematch, as you said, to set things straight."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

