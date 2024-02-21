Overlooking Max Holloway, Alex Pereira, and Justin Gaethje, UFC veteran names Ilia Topuria as "best boxer in UFC"

Ilia Topuria put in what was arguably the most impressive win of his career so far, as he dispated long-reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. The event took place on Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Volkanovski, who is known for his striking acumen, succumbed to Topuria's pressure in the second round. 'El Matador' cut off the cage, trapping Volkanovski, and caught the now-former champion, knocking him out cold.

His boxing looked incredibly sharp, as was the case in his previous fights. With his performance, Topuria impressed many, including former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen took to his official YouTube channel to react and rate Topuria's performance, saying:

"I would go as far as to tell you Ilia Topuria is the best boxer in the UFC. I know that it's a moniker that we go around and kind of assign to people, but if you look at the defense and the offense of Topuria, just with his hands, purely with his hands, just left and right hand, I don't know if I've seen anything quite as crisp. I don't know if any defense with shoulder rolls, with slipping in and out, him able to avoid punches not to mention the power he has coming back."

Check out the clip here (6:50 for Sonnen's comments on Topuria):

Chael Sonnen suggests Max Holloway should be next to face Ilia Topuria

Following his defeat at the hands of Ilia Topuria, former 145-pound champ Alexander Volkanovski expressed his desire for an immediate rematch. However, the Australian has lost his last two outings, both by brutal knockout, so many believe time off may be advisable.

In the meantime, there is the question of who Ilia Topuria should make his first title defense against. According to Sonnen, this leaves the UFC with only one option - Max Holloway.

He said in the same video (0:53):

"The one guy who is in demand more than anybody else is Max Holloway, the guy they were done with."

Sonnen went on to suggest that Max Holloway should be thrilled about the outcome of UFC 298, as a title shot at featherweight is now a real possibility for 'Blessed'.