UFC middleweight fighter Chris Curtis recently made an unusual request to his fans. Due to a prior commitment to attend a wedding, Curtis will be unable to watch the UFC 288 event in person. Instead, he asked his followers on social media to provide him with play-by-play updates of the fights.

UFC 288 is slated to be an electrifying event, featuring some of the most talented fighters in the world of mixed martial arts. Fans are eagerly anticipating the bantamweight championship bout between Henry Cejudo and the reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature a welterweight title eliminator fight between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. These two warriors have stepped up on short notice to take on this important bout after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from his matchup with Beneil Dariush.

In light of the eagerly-awaited P.P.V. event, 'The Action Man' asked his social media followers to help keep him up-to-date on the latest developments during the event:

"Alright guys, I'll be at a wedding tonight. Who can keep me updated with a play by play for the cars tonight? Lol much appreciated."

Check out the social media post below:

UFC 288 start time and where to watch

Fans across North America can catch the early prelims of UFC 288 starting at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on May 6. The main pay-per-view card will kick off at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT, available to stream via ESPN+. ESPN subscribers can watch the prelims for free, while UFC Fight Pass will stream the early prelims.

Meanwhile, UK viewers can tune in on May 6 at 10:00 PM GMT for the early prelims, followed by the prelims at midnight GMT and the main card at 2:00 AM GMT. BT Sport is the go-to channel for UK fans.

Fans in India can watch the prelims at 5:30 AM IST on May 7, followed by the main card at 7:30 AM IST, available for viewing on the Sony Network.

In Australia, the UFC 288 prelims will begin at 10:00 AM AEST/9:30 AM ACST/8:00 AM AWST, followed by the main card at 12:00 PM AEST/11:30 PM ACST/10:00 PM AWST. Fans in Australia can stream the event via UFC Fight Pass or on MainEvent, Kayo Sports.

