UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo - What are the oddsmakers and pros saying?

The highly anticipated UFC 288 event is poised to feature an enthralling showdown in the bantamweight division as reigning champion Aljamain Sterling prepares to defend his title against former two-division champ Henry Cejudo. The event is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 6th, 2023.

While Cejudo may be eager to reclaim his throne, Sterling is likely to approach the bout with a high level of confidence.

Based on the latest odds provided by BestFightingOdds, Aljamain Sterling is the current favorite to win the upcoming fight against Henry Cejudo. The odds ratio is at -105, which means that bettors who place their bets on Sterling would need to risk $105 in order to win $100 in potential profit.

'Triple C', on the other hand, is considered the underdog with a +100 odds of winning. This indicates that those who bet $100 on Cejudo will stand to earn $100 in potential profit if he manages to secure a surprise victory over Sterling.

Interestingly, according to the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook MMA, odds for the upcoming fight between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling show 'The Messenger' as the favorite with a -115 odds ratio. This means that bettors who risk $115 on Cejudo can potentially win $100.

Sterling, on the other hand, has -105 odds, which means that bettors who risk $105 on 'Funkmaster' could potentially win $100.

MMA pros predict Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

The main event of UFC 288, featuring Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo, has garnered significant attention and is expected to be a highly entertaining card. Given the importance of this fight, several fighters in the UFC have been sharing their opinions and making predictions for the upcoming event.

A recent MMA Crazy video features various fighters giving their predictions for the upcoming UFC 288 main event. In the video, former champion Petr Yan also shared his thoughts on the fight. Despite having lost to Sterling twice in the past, Yan believes that the 'Funk Master' will emerge victorious once again. He stated:

"If the fight happens, I think Sterling will win."

Check out the video below:

Top-ranked featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell made his prediction for the UFC 288 main event while interacting with James Lynch, 'Thug Nasty' stated:

"Aljo [Aljamain Sterling] winning that one."

In the same video, former light-heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith predicted:

"I think initially, I gave the edge to Cejudo."

The reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski picked Cejudo over the 135-pound kingpin:

"I'm gonna have to lead towards Henry Cejudo. Mark my words, I can guarantee you this. I could bet big money on this which Henry wins."

Check out 'The Great's' entire UFC 288 predictions below:

Poll : 0 votes