P****** standing for one another - Marvin Vettori reacts to Conor McGregor supporting Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori has taken a jibe at Conor Mcgregor and Israel Adesanya after the two UFC superstars shared kind words about each other.

Vettori uploaded a post on Twitter, poking fun at the Irishman and Adesanya:

"Nice seeing p****** standing one for another. Great display of feminism"

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter recently broke the news that 'The Last Stylebender' had signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. The deal made him one of the highest paid fighters in MMA history.

McGregor, who is managed by the same company (Paradigm Sports) as Adesanya, took to Twitter to share some words of praise for the middleweight champion regarding his new deal:

"Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster! Don’t just fight! Perform! [Adesanya] back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV!"

At the media scrum ahead of UFC 271, Adesanya acknowledged the Irishman's words and expressed his admiration for 'The Notorious':

“Real recognize real. We’re on the same team when it comes to Paradigm. Yeah, I think I’m second place now when it comes to highest-paid fighter on the roster; and yeah, well, active right now. But Conor is a guy that I’ve admired from the jump; from the jump, when he fought Marcus Brimage. And he’s a guy that – he’s a performer. So, when he said ‘perform' I know what he means. We know. Like, you don’t just go in there and fight. You perform.”

Watch Israel Adesanya's full interaction with the media ahead of UFC 271 below:

Israel Adesanya has beaten Marvin Vettori twice

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori have shared the UFC octagon twice. On both occasions, it was Adesanya who walked away with the victory.

Their first encounter took place in April 2018 when both were up-and-coming fighters in the promotion. The Nigerian-born New Zealander edged out a split-decision victory over Vettori that night.

Their second fight took place at UFC 263. This time, the stakes were much higher. The two middleweights headlined the UFC 263 card in a middleweight championship fight. Adesanya gave a more dominant performance and scored a one-sided decision victory. All three judges scored the bout 50-45 in favor of 'The Last Stylebender'.

Edited by Aziel Karthak