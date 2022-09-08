"P4P #1 has 500k/500k contract it’s embarrassing" - Fans react to Kamaru Usman, Paulo Costa and other fighters' UFC 278 disclosed purses

MMA fans have reacted to UFC 278's disclosed fighter purses, which included the news that neither Kamaru Usman nor Leon Edwards were contracted to earn a win bonus.

Heading into UFC 278 as the welterweight champion and the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter, Kamaru Usman took home the biggest payday despite the fact he'd ended up losing his title in stunning fashion to Leon Edwards.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' was contracted to take home a flat $500,000 cheque, compared to 'Rocky's $350,000, but both the main-event fighters are thought to have taken a percentage of the pay-per-view buys

mmafighting.com/2022/9/7/23339… Lads, these are real payouts released by the commission, and they are fucking awful Lads, these are real payouts released by the commission, and they are fucking awfulmmafighting.com/2022/9/7/23339…

MMA fans have reacted to the news, with one fan suggesting Usman's earnings should be considered "embarrassing" as he was the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the organization heading into UFC 278.

"Pfp #1 has 500k/500k contract it's embarrasing"

Another fan was shocked at the difference in earnings between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. 'Borrachinha' earned $65,000/$65,000 for his appearance and victory against Rockhold, whereas the American took home a flat $200,000 despite losing.

"Costa payment is shocking"

Twitter user @A_Swino noticed that in the last three fights on the card, all of the winners took home less than their opponents.

"In the top three fights, the winner made less than the losers, even in one of the biggest upset comebacks we've ever seen. Incredible."

Propaganda Huey Due and Louie @A_Swino @JackSlackMMA In the top three fights, the winners made less than the losers, even in one of the biggest upset comebacks we've ever seen. Incredible. @JackSlackMMA In the top three fights, the winners made less than the losers, even in one of the biggest upset comebacks we've ever seen. Incredible.

!!! @117HNDRXX @JackSlackMMA glad to see theyre treating Aldo well tho @JackSlackMMA glad to see theyre treating Aldo well tho😂

Duck Phillips 🦆 @duckphillipsMMA @JackSlackMMA It's a disgrace to fighters everywhere that Saldana and Woodson were paid anything more than a Paddy Pimblett T-shirt and a bottle of Howler Head @JackSlackMMA It's a disgrace to fighters everywhere that Saldana and Woodson were paid anything more than a Paddy Pimblett T-shirt and a bottle of Howler Head

J a y 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @LeftHookLarrry @JackSlackMMA Getting 12k for being on a main card of a ppv is so embarrassing for the UFC @JackSlackMMA Getting 12k for being on a main card of a ppv is so embarrassing for the UFC

UsykBastard @RyanThomasMMA @JackSlackMMA Woeful stuff. Makes ya sad to see tbh. @JackSlackMMA Woeful stuff. Makes ya sad to see tbh.

Khamzat is high elo @Burdennboy @JackSlackMMA Absolute filth. Why be a fighter at that point, just go work in a bank or something. No point in getting a brain haemorrhage for 120-200k a year. @JackSlackMMA Absolute filth. Why be a fighter at that point, just go work in a bank or something. No point in getting a brain haemorrhage for 120-200k a year.

440Richard @440richardtv @JackSlackMMA @CombatCr If you're on a deal making 12k or less a fight your barely taking anything home I bet. Damn. @JackSlackMMA @CombatCr If you're on a deal making 12k or less a fight your barely taking anything home I bet. Damn.

Kempo @Rosskempbaldy2 @JackSlackMMA A main card ppv fighter getting 12 bags @JackSlackMMA A main card ppv fighter getting 12 bags 😂😂😂

Leon Edwards on Kamaru Usman's reaction to loss at UFC 278

Leon Edwards stunned the world when he landed a headkick KO on Kamaru Usman to capture the welterweight title. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' entered the octagon undefeated in the UFC and looked ready for yet another successful title defense before 'Rocky' found the KO in the final minute of the fifth round.

Post-fight, Usman has now revealed that he feels a massive sense of relief and weight off his shoulders after tasting the first defeat and KO loss of his UFC career. The 35-year-old has even joked about the loss on social media and in a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The newly crowned welterweight champ Leon Edwards has stated he finds Usman's reaction to his UFC 278 loss as strange. In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, the Brummie fighter said:

"It's weird, right? Because, to go from that cocky guy to now, 'I'm happy to get knocked out and it's a relief', I just don't believe it. For me, I hope, like I said, I never get to a stage where I [lose and] I'm happy for a loss, you know? It's weird. The way he's [Kamaru Usman] handling it is the only way he could handle it, right? He couldn't come out and be like salty... So, we'll see."

