"P4P #1 has 500k/500k contract it’s embarrassing" - Fans react to Kamaru Usman, Paulo Costa and other fighters' UFC 278 disclosed purses

MMA fans have reacted to UFC 278's disclosed fighter purses, which included the news that neither Kamaru Usman nor Leon Edwards were contracted to earn a win bonus.
Heading into UFC 278 as the welterweight champion and the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter, Kamaru Usman took home the biggest payday despite the fact he'd ended up losing his title in stunning fashion to Leon Edwards.
'The Nigerian Nightmare' was contracted to take home a flat $500,000 cheque, compared to 'Rocky's $350,000, but both the main-event fighters are thought to have taken a percentage of the pay-per-view buys
MMA fans have reacted to the news, with one fan suggesting Usman's earnings should be considered "embarrassing" as he was the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the organization heading into UFC 278.
"Pfp #1 has 500k/500k contract it's embarrasing"
Another fan was shocked at the difference in earnings between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. 'Borrachinha' earned $65,000/$65,000 for his appearance and victory against Rockhold, whereas the American took home a flat $200,000 despite losing.
"Costa payment is shocking"
Twitter user @A_Swino noticed that in the last three fights on the card, all of the winners took home less than their opponents.
"In the top three fights, the winner made less than the losers, even in one of the biggest upset comebacks we've ever seen. Incredible."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Leon Edwards on Kamaru Usman's reaction to loss at UFC 278
Leon Edwards stunned the world when he landed a headkick KO on Kamaru Usman to capture the welterweight title. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' entered the octagon undefeated in the UFC and looked ready for yet another successful title defense before 'Rocky' found the KO in the final minute of the fifth round.
Post-fight, Usman has now revealed that he feels a massive sense of relief and weight off his shoulders after tasting the first defeat and KO loss of his UFC career. The 35-year-old has even joked about the loss on social media and in a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.
The newly crowned welterweight champ Leon Edwards has stated he finds Usman's reaction to his UFC 278 loss as strange. In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, the Brummie fighter said:
"It's weird, right? Because, to go from that cocky guy to now, 'I'm happy to get knocked out and it's a relief', I just don't believe it. For me, I hope, like I said, I never get to a stage where I [lose and] I'm happy for a loss, you know? It's weird. The way he's [Kamaru Usman] handling it is the only way he could handle it, right? He couldn't come out and be like salty... So, we'll see."
Watch the full BT Sport interview below: