Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson: Live round-by-round updates

Paddy Donovan and Lewis Ritson are scheduled to battle for the WBA continental welterweight world title during the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 undercard.

At 25 years old, Donovan has solidified himself as a fighter to watch in the welterweight division. The Irish boxer holds a professional record of 13-0, including ten wins inside the distance. 'Real Deal' last fought on Jan. 27, defeating Williams Herrera by seventh-round TKO.

As for Ritson, the 30-year-old has a slight experience advantage due to his 23-3 record, thirteen wins by KO/TKO. 'Sandman' is coming off a main event loss against Ohara Davies (ninth-round knockout). He now looks to bounce back and dethrone Donovan of his secondary WBA strap.

Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson

Round 1:

Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson is underway. Donovan starts with several sharp jabs from Southpaw. Ritson is aggressively moving forward early while Donovan accepts a counterpunching approach. Ritson and Donovan exchange body shots.

Donovan is moving well around the ring. Ritson is closing the distance but hasn't landed anything overly significant. Donovan is starting to get comfortable in the ring, landing several clean shots while Ritson moves forward and looks to create an opportunity.

Round 2:

Donovan rips to the body to start round two. Ritson hasn't been able to control the distance thus far. Donovan is landing solid two-punch combinations as Ritson walks forward. Ritson looks to invest to the body, Donovan countering well to Ritson's forward pressure.

Ritson is giving Donovan limited room to get comfortable. Donovan lands another left hook to counter Ritson's body shot. Donovan threw slightly more than round one while finding success counterpunching.

Round 3:

Paddy Donovan is firing off his jab to start round three. Donovan catches Lewis Ritson temporarily and capitalizes with several body shots as Ritson quickly recovers. Ritson is moving forward and trying to frustrate Donovan but the punches landed by the Irishman are adding up.

Donovan is winning the volume battle. Ritson finds success with a few single straight punches, Donovan working the ring well and bouncing around. Ritson is starting to let loose slightly and found the target more consistently to end the round.

Round 4:

Ritson is pushing forward and starting to give Donovan trouble with close-distance punches. Donovan looking to regain control by cutting angles. The Irishmen looking to push back Ritson with quick combinations, but Ritson isn't fazed.

Donovan's volume could be stealing this round. Ritson's body shots are starting to add up. Donovan is doing a better job listening to his coach and not getting into an all-out brawl with Ritson.

Round 5:

Donovan is touching up Ritson early in the round with his excessive jabs. Ritson's relentless forward pressure has been a smart strategy, but he hasn't landed enough clean punches on Donovan.

Donovan attempts to utilize an uppercut to catch Ritson. Ritson pushes through the attempt and corners Donovan to unload a combination. Ritson is trying to push forward and throw off Donovan's range. The Irishman is starting to get into a groove as he takes another round.

Round 6:

Paddy Donovan lands a right hook behind the ear. Lewis Ritson looks like he lands a massive hook to drop Donovan. The referee calls for a slip and Donovan returns to his feet. Ritson is getting more aggressive with his inside hooks and added in a stiff jab.

Ritson rips to the body and Donovan returns with a light combination. Ritson is adding volume when he closes the distance on Donovan. The Irishman is still catching Ritson on the way in. Ritson ends the close round by getting in the clinch and tapping Donovan a few times.

Round 7:

Ritson lands a straight right punch, Donovan counters with a quick combination. Ritson is starting to war the damage of Donovan's counterpunching. Ritson is focused on using a high guard to quickly close the distance.

Ritson doubles up on body punches. Ritson finds a home for another strong straight right hand. Donovan is cutting angles well and letting his hands go to close out round three. Donovan and Ritson are starting to engage in a firefight in the middle of the ring.

Round 8:

Donovan and Ritson are standing in a phone booth in the center. Donovan is alternating between body and head. Donovan is starting to take over this fight as Ritson looks to make an adjustment to catch the Irishman.

Donovan unloads with combinations on the inside as he has Ritson pushed into a corner. Ritson is trying to punch his way out instead of moving around the ring. Donovan is making him pay for it. Ritson can't sit here and take these shots.

Donovan is letting his hands go and Ritson's only response is monster hooks. Ritson attempts to grab ahold of Donovan but fails. Donovan is battering Ritson against the ropes. The referee keeps a close eye before the round ends.

Round 9:

Lewis Ritson is trying to earn respect with power punches. Paddy Donovan is all over Ritson. This fight is almost over. The referee steps in and calls the fight off as Donovan found his groove and continued unloading brutal punches from various angles and levels. Impressive performance for the undefeated Irishman.

Watch Paddy Donovan's TKO finish against Lewis Ritson below:

Official Decision: Paddy Donovan def. Lewis Ritson via standing TKO (referee stoppage). Round 9, 0:32

Paddy Donovan retains his WBA continental welterweight world title.