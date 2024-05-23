Paddy Pimblett admits Bobby Green wasn't his first pick for UFC 304 and talks about who he preferred to fight - "We’d have a good little build-up"

Paddy Pimblett has revealed he was actually eyeing up a different opponent than Bobby Green at UFC 304 in July. Pimblett is set to return to action against 'King' on the stacked British card which takes place on July 27 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

The bout also marks the first opportunity for 'The Baddy' to enter the rankings as Green currently sits at No.15 in the lightweight division.

Prior to the announcement of their bout, however, rumors had been circling that Pimblett was instead being touted to face the No.10 ranked Renato Moicano instead.

The Brazilian has called out the 29-year-old a number of times, most recently doing so during the post-fight presser after his victory at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7.

Paddy Pimblett has also suggested that that was the case during a recent interview with The Mac Life. According to Pimblett, he was actually hoping to secure a bout against Moicano, believing it would have drawn a lot of eyes after a "good build-up." He said:

"I'll be honest, I wanted to fight [Renato] Moicano. I wanted to fight rank 10, you know what I mean? Moicano's funny lad, we'd have had a good build-up. Whereas Bobby Green is just a b*llend. He's a proper tool, a proper weapon."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments here (2:45):

Paddy Pimblett believes Bobby Green isn't the same after KO loss to Jalin Turner

Paddy Pimblett has refused to mince his words about Bobby Green as he prepares to face the American at UFC 304 in July.

The lightweight picked up the biggest win of his career so far when he defeated Tony Ferguson last time out at UFC 296. The victory extended his undefeated run in the UFC to five wind and he is now on the cusp of entering the lightweight rankings.

Ahead of his bout against Green, Pimblett discussed his opponent during the same interview with The Mac Life. Whilst 'King' wasn't his first pick as the fight he wanted, 'The Baddy' instead believes it will be an easier fight due to the damage Green previously took against Jalin Turner last December. He said:

"I know he's got very good striking. He's got good hands but his chin's gone after what happened with Jalin Turner. Jim Miller's no knockout artist and he wobbled him once or twice in that fight on UFC 300 and I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green's skull into the canvas." [4:10]