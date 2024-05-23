"His chin's gone" - Paddy Pimblett believes "sh*t human being" Bobby Green hasn't been the same since Jalin Turner knockout

Paddy Pimblett is set to make his return to the octagon in just over two months when he faces Bobby Green at UFC 304. 'The Baddy' will have an opportunity to enter the lightweight rankings for the first time while fighting in front of what figures to be a friendly Manchester, England crowd. He recently revealed that he doesn't believe 'King' has the same chin since suffering a first-round knockout loss to Jalin Turner at UFC on ESPN 52.

Speaking to Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, the unranked lightweight stated:

"He's just a proper tool, lad. I think he's a proper sh*t human being. He's just a proper wanker, lad. He's saying that I mentioned him first. Lad, he's just lying. Why would I mention you? Why would I mention Bobby Green?"

When asked for his assessment of the No. 15-ranked lightweight's strengths and weaknesses, Pimblett responded:

"I know he's got very good striking. He's got good hands, but his chin's gone after what happened with Jalin Turner. Jim Miller's no knockout artist and he wobbled him once or twice in that fight on UFC 300 and I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green's skull into the canvas."

Pimblett added that he believes Green has good striking and takedown defense and will look to keep the fight standing. He doubled down on his opponent's chin being gone while inviting him to strike with one another. 'The Baddy' predicted that he would finish 'King', which would catapult him into the lightweight rankings.

Paddy Pimblett reveals why he preferred Renato Moicano bout over Bobby Green

Paddy Pimblett will face the biggest test of his mixed martial arts career when he faces Bobby Green at UFC 304 in July. During the aforementioned interview with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, he revealed that he would have rather faced Renato Moicano, stating:

"I'll be honest, I wanted to fight Moicano. I wanted to fight rank 10 and Moicano's funny, lad. We'd have a good little build up, where Bobby Green is just a bellend."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's full interview below:

While Moicano also expressed an interest in facing Pimblett, a bout failed to come to fruition. It is unclear why the UFC did not pit the two against one another, however, they could be saving that matchup for further down the line.