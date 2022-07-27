Paddy Pimblett Barstool contract: How much is the UFC fighter earning?

Late last year, Barstool Sports announced that they had signed Paddy Pimblett, who became a "coworker" of the company, as a brand ambassador and content creator.

The contract is said to be worth a seven-figure amount and will not only help the fighter financially but also include additional exposure to Barstool's mainly American fanbase.

Dave Portnoy, who runs Barstool Sports, is a huge fan of Pimblett and was recently seen at the latest UFC London event. Portnoy was handing out wigs in the style of Pimblett's haircut and also said many kind things about the Liverpool-based fighter.

However, it wasn't just Paddy Pimblett that Portnoy had his eyes on, as the Barstool Sports president has also signed up Molly McCann. 'Meatball' is one of Pimblett's closest friends and the two fighters are always seen with each other during UFC events and fight camps.

Before the latest UFC London card, Portnoy spoke to MMA legend Michael Bisping about why he became a fan of Pimblett and eventually signed him to Barstool Sports:

"I think everyone can kind of see a normal dude behind it."

Watch Dave Portnoy speak about 'The Baddy' here:

Portnoy went on to say that Pimblett and McCann are an "electric" duo and are probably the reason why many fans attended the UFC London event. The Barstool Sports president is clearly a huge fan of both Scousers, so it'll be interesting to see what content the duo creates on the platform.

Did Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann win their fights at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall?

Yes, both Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett won their bouts at the recent UFC London event. 'Meatball' fought first on the card, taking on American Hannah Goldy in a three-round bout. However, McCann only needed one round, finishing her opponent via knockout in the first five minutes.

Her close friend, Pimblett, also won his bout but had to wait a little bit longer than McCann. 'The Baddy' had to deal with an awkward Jordan Leavitt in the first round, with 'The Monkey King' adopting a heavy grappling gameplan at the beginning of the fight.

However, in the second round, Pimblett showed his own grappling abilities and managed to lock in a rear-naked choke early in the round. Leavitt was eventually forced to tap and proceeded to get "teabagged" by Pimblett as promised in the build-up to the bout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far