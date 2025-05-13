  • home icon
  Paddy Pimblett blown away by Bekzat Almakhan's UFC 315 knockout of Brad Katona

Paddy Pimblett blown away by Bekzat Almakhan’s UFC 315 knockout of Brad Katona

By Subham
Modified May 13, 2025 19:37 GMT
Paddy Pimblett (left) lauds Bekzat Almakhan's (right) stellar UFC 315 performance. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Paddy Pimblett (left) lauds Bekzat Almakhan’s (right) stellar UFC 315 performance. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Bekzat Almakhan, knocking out Brad Katona at UFC 315, has caught the attention of surging UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett. Almakhan picked up his first win in the promotion last weekend by flooring Katona with an uppercut in Round 1 of their bantamweight bout, to kick off UFC 315 with a highlight.

In the opening frame of the bout, 'The Turan Warrior' dropped 'Superman' with a right uppercut to the jaw while Katona was trying to level change, thereby knocking him down, after which the Kazakh fighter put his foe out with two big follow-up shots.

Pimblett, in a recent UFC 315 reaction video on YouTube, reacted to Almakhan finishing Katona. 'The Baddy' said:

"Oh, sleep, kid. That was lovely. That uppercut right up the middle put him down. That’s what I was planning on doing to Chandler. Right on the chin, and he’s out. Lovely punch that lad, perfect timing."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (0:36):

youtube-cover
Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Charles Oliveira next

Paddy Pimblett most recently locked horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 314 and won the bout via round-three TKO. After the fight, the Brit called out Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan. Pimblett plans to fight a top-ranked lightweight next. If he wins, he hopes to compete for the title in 2026.

During the post-fight octagon interview, 'The Baddy' stated that although Oliveira is called the best submission artist in the UFC, he disputes that.

He said:

"Anyone in the top four, top five. I want that world title. All laugh all you want and say I’ll never be champ, just like you said I’ll never get ranked, I’ll never be on the top 10, but what now, you gang of mushrooms? I want Dustin, Justin, Charles, or the little posh boy Arman."
Pimblett added:

"Charles is the biggest legend out of them all, and he gets called the best submission artist the UFC’s ever seen. Well I dispute that. I’m here, so me versus Charles."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

youtube-cover
Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Edited by Subham
