Paddy Pimblett blown away by Bekzat Almakhan’s UFC 315 knockout of Brad Katona

Bekzat Almakhan, knocking out Brad Katona at UFC 315, has caught the attention of surging UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett. Almakhan picked up his first win in the promotion last weekend by flooring Katona with an uppercut in Round 1 of their bantamweight bout, to kick off UFC 315 with a highlight.

In the opening frame of the bout, 'The Turan Warrior' dropped 'Superman' with a right uppercut to the jaw while Katona was trying to level change, thereby knocking him down, after which the Kazakh fighter put his foe out with two big follow-up shots.

Pimblett, in a recent UFC 315 reaction video on YouTube, reacted to Almakhan finishing Katona. 'The Baddy' said:

"Oh, sleep, kid. That was lovely. That uppercut right up the middle put him down. That’s what I was planning on doing to Chandler. Right on the chin, and he’s out. Lovely punch that lad, perfect timing."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (0:36):

Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Charles Oliveira next

Paddy Pimblett most recently locked horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 314 and won the bout via round-three TKO. After the fight, the Brit called out Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan. Pimblett plans to fight a top-ranked lightweight next. If he wins, he hopes to compete for the title in 2026.

During the post-fight octagon interview, 'The Baddy' stated that although Oliveira is called the best submission artist in the UFC, he disputes that.

He said:

"Anyone in the top four, top five. I want that world title. All laugh all you want and say I’ll never be champ, just like you said I’ll never get ranked, I’ll never be on the top 10, but what now, you gang of mushrooms? I want Dustin, Justin, Charles, or the little posh boy Arman."

Pimblett added:

"Charles is the biggest legend out of them all, and he gets called the best submission artist the UFC’s ever seen. Well I dispute that. I’m here, so me versus Charles."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

