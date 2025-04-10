Paddy Pimblett drops Nina-Marie Daniele's jaws with "criminal" airplane bathroom confession

Paddy Pimblett shocked Nina-Marie Daniele while sharing his experiences with airplane bathrooms. The UFC interviewer voiced her disagreement with Pimblett's remarks, citing it as unhygienic.

Pimblett recently sat down with Daniele for an interview on her YouTube channel. During their conversation, the Brit confessed to sitting directly on the toilet seat to urinate while flying, which took the UFC content creator by surprise.

Daniele remarked:

''That happens on the plane when you go to pee, you pee in multiple different directions because of the air pressure.''

Pimblett then stated that a person should pee while sitting rather than standing.

''There you go, that's you sit down wee is always better. You sit down wee.''

In response, Daniele asked Pimblett if he uses toilet paper while sitting, to which he denied and said:

''No, just sit down...My b*lls don't touch the toilet seat...They're not that big, Jesus...Yeah, my a*s cheeks do...You're sitting on a plane. Your a*s is already sweaty as f*ck sitting on that seat.''

The 36-year-old was disappointed with Pimblett's comments and said:

''You put your whole raw a*s on the toilet seat in the plane, Paddy, that's criminal."

Check out their conversation below:

Pimblett made his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 36 in 2021 with an opening-round knockout win over Luigi Vendramini. He hasn't tasted defeat in the promotion and is currently on a six-fight win streak.

'The Baddy' most recently submitted King Green in the first round via triangle choke. He is scheduled to face Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 this weekend.

Meanwhile, Daniele was named Personality of the Year at the 2024 MMA Awards, due to her friendly and humorous interviews with UFC superstars.

Paddy Pimblett doesn't like fighters changing their nicknames

In the aforementioned conversation with Nina-Marie Daniele, Paddy Pimblett expressed his displeasure with fighters changing their nicknames.

When Daniele asked Pimblett if he would do something like that, the Brit refused, saying:

''No definitely not...anyone that changes the nickname, just sort your head out. You can't give yourself your own nickname someone else has to give you...And you can’t change it halfway through your career. You look like an absolute idiot. Yeah... like a chorizo.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:15):

