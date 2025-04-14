Paddy Pimblett gets 100% real about his critics following UFC 314 win against Michael Chandler: “The goalpost get moved”

Paddy Pimblett thinks that the critics will continue to doubt him, even after his dominant UFC 314 win over Michael Chandler, but does not mind being counted out.

Although Pimblett has a considerable fan following and a potential to become a star of the sport, many had raised questions about his ability to compete against the higher-caliber opponents. In his UFC 314 fight against Chandler, a former UFC title challenger and multiple-time Bellator champion, Pimblett dominated in striking and grappling, ultimately winningby third-round TKO.

The triumph marked the biggest win of Pimblett's career thus far, and he is likely to enter top seven of the official lightweight rankings. When asked at the post-fight press conference if this win will silence his critics, Pimblett responded:

"Probably not, lad. Every fight I have the goalpost get moved. It's one of them. I'm used to it. I've said that before the fight. Once I beat him, people will be like, 'Uhh, he was 2-4 in the UFC, he's washed, he's 38 and blah, blah, blah.' So, they'll pobably say the same, but I don't give a flying f*. I'm gonna be ranked seven on Monday."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (9:23):

Paddy Pimblett hoping to fight for the title after one more win, wants to test himself against Charles Oliveira

The recent win over Michael Chandler extended Paddy Pimblett's UFC record to a perfect 7-0. The Brit has now expressed the desire to challenge for the title after one more win. During the post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White also suggested that Pimblett could already be in title contention after his dominant UFC 314 performance.

When asked if his plan is to still fight for the title after one more win and whether he would like to face former champion Charles Oliveira next, Pimblett answered affirmatively:

"I hope so. I want to be a world champion, I've always said that I am going to be a world champion, and beating a former champion, like Charles Oliveira, who had two title defenses, he gets called the best submission artist the UFC's ever seen. So I would love to go up against that because I think I've got better submissions than Charles Oliveira." [5:32]

Both Oliveira and Pimblett are known for their strong submission skills. While Oliveira holds the record for mosst submission wins (16) and most finishes (20) in UFC history, 10 of Pimblett's 23 professional MMA wins have come by submission.

