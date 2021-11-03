Paddy Pimblett gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington's rematch at UFC 268

Paddy Pimblett has revealed who he sees coming out on top in the upcoming welterweight rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Kamaru Usman has already defended his welterweight title against Covington once before. He TKOed 'Chaos' in the fifth round at UFC 245. Covington has continuously protested the stoppage, claiming referee Marc Goddard was biased against him due to his political views.

Speaking with MMA journalist James Lynch, UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett revealed that he would not be picking against Kamaru Usman anytime soon on account of the champion's dominance as of late.

"I cannot pick against Kamaru Usman. Simple as. That man at 170 pounds, recently, has just looked like the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world."

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington headline a stacked event

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington's rematch is the icing on the cake at UFC 268. The event also features a women's strawweight title fight, which will see Zhang Weili attempt to reclaim her title against current champion Rose Namajunas.

An electric lightweight clash will also be on display, with Justin Gaethje taking on former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Exciting featherweights Billy Quarantillo and Shane Burgos will clash, while a matchup between former UFC champion Frankie Edgar and fan favorite Marlon Vera rounds off a stacked main card.

Even UFC 268's prelims include a host of high-level fights. Alex Pereira, who is known as the only man to have knocked out Israel Adesanya in any combat sport, makes his UFC debut against Andreas Michailidis.

There will also be another high-profile debut taking place during the early prelims. Former Cage Warriors welterweight champion Ian 'The Future' Garry will take on DWCS and Bellator MMA veteran Jordan Williams.

