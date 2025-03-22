Paddy Pimblett issues bold callout for "Chorizo" Ilia Topuria in light of latter's lightweight move: "It’s got a built-in storyline"

Paddy Pimblett recently called out Ilia Topuria, proposing a high-profile showdown as the main event of a future card. Last month, in an unexpected turn of events, it was announced that 'El Matador' would vacate the UFC featherweight title to fully commit to the lightweight division, aiming for a swift championship opportunity against reigning champion Islam Makhachev.

However, Makhachev’s camp has reportedly suggested that Topuria needs to defeat a top-ranked 155-pound contender to justify a title shot, and Pimblett thinks that he is the ideal opponent for that test.

During a recent UFC fan Q&A in London, 'The Baddy' — who is scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on April 12 — voiced his eagerness to take on Topuria next:

"He needs to beat someone at '55 [lightweight] first, the little Chorizo. I would do the exact same thing I’m going to do to Michael Chandler. Kick him in the face or submit him. He’s a midget, lad. He’s tiny."

Pimblett and Topuria share a history of bad blood, stemming from a heated altercation in March 2022 when they competed on the same UFC London card. The 31-year-old Brit suggested that their rivalry could generate significant hype and make for a lucrative pay-per-view event, even without a title on the line:

"It’s got a built-in storyline. It wouldn’t need a title on that pay-per-view. Me and him just could just headline the pay-per-view. You wouldn’t need any other fight. It would sell itself. It wouldn’t need any hype, because I’ve already bounced something off his head."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:35):

'El Matador' last competed at UFC 308 in October 2024, where he became the first fighter to knock out Max Holloway while successfully defending his 145-pound title.

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria put their rivalry on hold at UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins

Paddy Pimblett will be in the corner of his teammate, Nathan Fletcher, as he prepares to face Caolan Loughran at UFC London. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria is also there to corner his compatriot, Guram Kutateladze, who is set to clash with Kaue Fernandes.

Due to their longstanding rivalry, many expected a volatile encounter if Pimblett and Topuria happened to meet, particularly since they had been kept apart throughout fight week.

However, during the UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, the two finally came face-to-face on stage but defied expectations by momentarily setting aside their differences and exchanging a respectful fist bump.

Check out Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria's video below:

