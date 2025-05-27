Paddy Pimblett issues bold preview of potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight clash

Paddy Pimblett recently shared his thoughts on the potential UFC heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

In a recent interview session hosted by the UFC in Liverpool, Pimblett discussed the matchup. Despite having a good relationship with fellow Brit Aspinall, Pimblett was hesitant to pick against Jones, saying:

"I can't pick. I love Aspinall, lad. He's my mate and that. But I can just never pick against Jon Jones – because we've never seen him get beat. I think now if anyone's going to beat him, it is Aspinall. Aspinall could just knock him out and come out with his hands and knock him clean out."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Jones became the heavyweight champion by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 and has recently defended his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

On the other hand, Aspinall claimed the interim heavyweight championship at UFC 295 by defeating Sergei Pavlovich and has also defended his title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

Daniel Cormier breaks down the potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight title unification fight

Daniel Cormier has faced Jon Jones twice, at UFC 182 and UFC 217, and lost both times. Given his experience, Cormier recently expressed his thoughts on Tom Aspinall's eagerness to challenge 'Bones'.

During a recent discussion on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Cormier claimed that Aspinall might find it difficult to compete against Jones and could be caught off guard, saying:

"He [Jones] is very mean, he’s durable, he’s hard to fight, and Tom Aspinall is going to find that out... At the end of the day, when you get in there with that dude, don’t start rethinking things. Because if you start rethinking things in there with that dude, he’s going to run right through you. You cannot start going, 'Hey, man, it’s a little harder than I thought,' because he is going to put it on you."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (30:20):

