Paddy Pimblett could be just two fights away from a title shot, claims UFC legend

Paddy Pimblett is gearing up to face former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler at UFC 314. A win would be tremendous for his career, but according to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, 'The Baddy' is within reach of a lightweight title shot.

Ad

As things currently stand, Pimblett is ranked just outside of the lightweight top 10 at #12. However, beating Chandler, who is ranked #7, would catapult him well into the top 10. Bisping, though, believes that the promotion has much bigger plans for Pimblett, saying as much in a recent YouTube video.

"If he gets the job done against Michael Chandler, and he just might do that, if he can do that, I'm telling you, Paddy Pimblett is probably one fight away from fighting for a belt."

Ad

Trending

Check out Michael Bisping's thoughts on Paddy Pimblett's trajectory (6:39):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

A title shot for Pimblett following a win over Chandler and one more opponent wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility. In fact, the UFC has given similar preferential treatment before to fighters the promotion sees significant star potential in.

Sean O'Malley is an example, which 'The Count' pointed out in his video. 'Sugar' spent most of his UFC tenure fighting subpar competition and stylistically favorable matchups to build a compelling highlight reel. Then, after a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz and a controversial win over Petr Yan, he was granted a title shot.

Ad

O'Malley made good of the opportunity by capturing the bantamweight belt at UFC 292, TKO'ing Aljamain Sterling in impressive fashion. However, whether this is a possibility for Pimblett in the lightweight division depends on his ability to compete with the upper echelon of 155-pounders.

Paddy Pimblett is unbeaten in the UFC

The last time Paddy Pimblett tasted defeat was in late 2018 in a Cage Warriors bout. Since then, he has been an unstoppable force, racking up 8 consecutive wins, six of which were in the UFC. Among the opponents he's beaten are action fighter King Green and ex-UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the win over Ferguson has aged poorly, as 'El Cucuy' was no longer the dominant lightweight he once was, and was instead en route to a historic losing streak that ended with him getting released from the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.