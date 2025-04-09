Paddy Pimblett makes feelings known on Michael Chandler using illegal strikes: "Hope I've got a good ref"

Paddy Pimblett recently shared his thoughts on Michael Chandler using illegal strikes during his past fights. He noted that 'Iron' hasn't been penalized for it and he intends to bring it to the referee's attention ahead of their clash at UFC 314.

The bout between Pimblett and Chandler will have major implications to the winner's status in the lightweight division. With that in mind, Pimblett wants to ensure that he isn't a victim of a last ditch effort by Chandler, who has been accused of illegal tactics when he becomes desperate in his fights.

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC 314, Pimblett highlighted Chandler's latest bout against Charles Oliveira in which he landed several ground strikes to the back of his head. 'The Baddy' mentioned that he wants the referee to enforce the rules and will bring it to their attention to ensure he is protected in the octagon:

"I probably will mention to the ref in the back like, if [Chandler's] going to grab my gloves, if he tries to poke me in the eye and stuff like that cause that one against Charles [Oliveira], lad, when he punched him in the back of the head about nine times or so, I hope that's not my referee put it that way. I hope I've got a good ref... I don't want to have a ref that's just gonna let me get rabbit punched in the back of the head consistently."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments regarding Michael Chandler below:

Expand Tweet

Paddy Pimblett highlights difference between Michael Chandler inside and outside the octagon

During the aforementioned availability, Paddy Pimblett pointed out the stark difference between Michael Chandler's persona inside and outside the octagon.

Pimblett mentioned that Chandler is a very friendly person, however, he is the opposite inside the octagon and tends to break the rules when he is competing:

"[Chandler's] the nicest man in the world outside the cage then when he gets in there, he's just a dirty bas*ard... I always say if you're cheating, you're not trying, so I understand what he's trying to do. He wants to win and that's the main thing when it comes to to this game."

Check out the official UFC 314 promo featuring Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler below:

