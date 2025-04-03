Paddy Pimblett meets Liverpool royalty as Sir Kenny Dalglish wishes him good luck ahead of next UFC fight

Liverpool FC legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has extended his best wishes to Paddy Pimblett for his upcoming fight at UFC 314 against fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

'The Baddy' has been climbing the lightweight rankings steadily since his UFC debut back in 2021. He is currently ranked #12 and is coming off a dominant first-round submission victory against King Green at UFC 304. A win against No.7-ranked Chandler would undoubtedly bring Pimblett into the lightweight title picture.

The 30-year-old was in attendance for Liverpool's Premier League fixture against local rivals Everton on Wednesday, April 2. During his visit, the scouser appeared to run into Dalglish in the Anfield tunnel. The 74-year-old uploaded a photo posing alongside Pimblett on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Good luck in your next fight @theufcbaddy"

Check out Kenny Dalglish's story below:

Sir Kenny Dalglish (left) wishes good luck to Paddy Pimblett (right) for his upcoming UFC fight [Image courtesy: @sirkennethdalglish on Instagram]

Pimblett was quick to re-post Dalgish's story on his Instagram handle along with some kind words of his own. He wrote:

"Thank you King Kenny, always a pleasure. The only man we call king in Liverpool"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's story below:

Paddy Pimblett (right) responds to 'King Kenny' (left) wishing him luck for his next fight [Image courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Paddy Pimblett reveals his intention to fight at Anfield

Paddy Pimblett recently appeared in an interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik. During the interaction, Anik revealed to the scouser that he wants the opportunity to call Pimblett's fight in Liverpool "before it's all said and done".

Pimblett appeared to be in agreement with Anik as he revealed his own intention of fighting at Liverpool's home ground in front of approximately 70,000 fans. However, 'The Baddy' also claimed that UFC President Dana White might not be too keen on this idea as he thinks that "it takes away from the atmosphere".

Pimblett then came up with a suggestion that the UFC boss should join him for a football game at Anfield in order to get a taste of the electric atmosphere:

"Anfield needs to happen. Liverpool's stadium. I don't think Dana likes doing stadiums because he thinks it takes away from the atmosphere but come to a Liverpool game. Come to Liverpool versus Man(chester) United, Liverpool versus Everton or Liverpool on a Champion's League night"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

