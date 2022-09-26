Watch: Paddy Pimblett enjoys dishes at Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn pub, Molly McCann poses with the belt

UFC's self-proclaimed new cash cow, Paddy Pimblett, is known to be a bit of a foodie. Interestingly, earlier this year, the Englishman and his team dined at Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin, Ireland.

In a video uploaded to Pimblett's YouTube channel, the lightweight can be seen knocking back drinks and dining on steaks, burgers, and fries. Later in the video, 'The Notorious' videocalls 'The Baddy' and his teammate Molly McCann.

During the call, McGregor immediately commented that the Englishman has gained weight since his last octagon outing, to which Pimblett responded by saying that he weighs almost 191lbs now.

Watch Paddy Pimblett enjoy his time at Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn below:

It's safe to say that 'The Baddy' thoroughly enjoyed the food at The Black Forge Inn. The UFC lightweight said that the steaks and burgers served at the establishment were top notch:

"The steak was like a 9.6. The burger was about a 9.1."

At one point, Pimblett's teammate and fellow UFC fighter Molly 'Meatball' McCann posed with one of the Irishman's old UFC championship belts.

'The Baddy' is still hoping for a UFC showdown with the Irishman down the line.

Paddy Pimblett says that a showdown between him and Conor McGregor would be the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history

In a recent appearance on episode 122 of of Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, UFC rising star Paddy Pimblett opined that a fight between him and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor would be the biggest pay-per-view in the promotion's history.

Speaking about a potential matchup between the two men, the Scouser said:

“You never know, down the line me and him could end up fighting. It’s a possibility [if he] comes back down to 155lbs, that would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC.”

Watch Paddy Pimblett's talk about a potential fight with Conor McGregor below:

Responding to the fighter's proposition, Steve-O said that the UFC might not set up a showdown between the two, as pitching two of the company's top stars against each other might be counter-productive for business.

However, seeing as 155 pounds was McGregor's realm for a while, a potential matchup between the two might not be completely off the table.

