"The Messiah" - Paddy Pimblett reveals who his ideal celebrity dinner date would be

During a bout of quick-fire questions, Paddy Pimblett revealed Jurgen Klopp as the one celebrity he wishes to have dinner with the most, citing his allegiance to the fighter's favorite soccer team.

'The Baddy' is a proud Liverpool supporter and carries the flag for his club wherever he goes, no matter the situation. The team has recently become one of the best in the world, and the 27-year-old has been enjoying every moment of it.

When asked who his dream celebrity dinner date would be, Paddy Pimblett took no time in naming Jurgen Klopp, the head coach of his beloved soccer team in Liverpool.

"Easiest one ever, Jurgen Klopp. The Messiah, as I've just said, lad, he's the man."

Despite finishing in 8th place during his first official season as the manager of 'The Reds', Klopp has since returned the club to the heights of English soccer.

In just his second season, he managed to secure the team a UEFA Champions League spot and done so ever since. Just four years into his reign, the German won the renowned UCL for the sixth time in the club's history.

The following year, Klopp managed to capture the English Premier League title for the first time in Liverpool's existence, cementing himself as a legend of 'the beautiful game'.

How will Paddy Pimblett fare against UFC's elite?

Paddy Pimblett is an excellent grappler who could pose a threat on the ground to the majority of fighters in and around his weight, but just how well would he do against the best the UFC has to offer?

One hole in the Brit's game is his inability to avoid getting hit, which has been acknowledged by himself and his coaches. Since he is still far away from his prime, this flaw can be worked on, but if the Liverpudlian is unable to weed out this habit, he could be in for a rude awakening when he starts to climb the rankings.

Fighters like Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler are all waiting in the upper echelon of the division, and these three would almost certainly punish Pimblett for regularly exposing his chin.

Because the lightweight division is so stacked, unranked athletes like Jalin Turner, Joel Alvarez, and Guram Kutateladze are all tough nights at the office for anyone. This could result in the scouser's hype-train being derailed before reaching the pinacle of the weightclass.

