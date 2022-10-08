Paddy Pimblett reveals next fight date - it's not next year

UFC rising star Paddy Pimblett is set to fight once again this year. In a recent interview with Fight 4 Yours, the Englishman revealed that he is scheduled to fight at UFC 282 on December 10.

Fight 4 Yours got a hold of Pimblett when he visited Rome to serve as a commentator for Cage Warriors 144. While 'The Baddy' mentioned the card he's tentatively competing on next, he stated that his opponent for the event is yet to be finalized:

"I'm fighting on December 10 lad, I'm fighting in UFC 282. I'm fighting then. I just don't know who, you know what I mean? We'll see who steps up. Everyone talks about [me], everyone mentions me but its different lad when it [the contract] actually gets put in front of them, you know what I mean?"

Watch Paddy Pimblett's full interview below:

Although the event has not been updated on the official UFC website, according to a report by GIVEMESPORT, the card is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The same card is also rumored to be the stage for the return of former long-reigning light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. British fighter and former welterweight title challenger Darren Till is also expected to return to the octagon at UFC 282.

theScore @theScore Jon Jones might be back in the octagon for UFC 282. Jon Jones might be back in the octagon for UFC 282. 👀 https://t.co/cu52ESMgcc

Till will reportedly take on Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight bout at the event. Additionally, Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) season 6 breakout star Bo Nickal will make his UFC debut against Jamie Pickett at the event.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



Darren Till vs Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 282 | Dec 10 | Las Vegas



via DARREN TILL MAKES HIS RETURNDarren Till vs Dricus Du PlessisUFC 282 | Dec 10 | Las Vegasvia @bokamotoESPN DARREN TILL MAKES HIS RETURNDarren Till vs Dricus Du PlessisUFC 282 | Dec 10 | Las Vegas via @bokamotoESPN https://t.co/HeicKIxIAR

Paddy Pimblett says that Cage Warriors is the best stepping stone to UFC

During the same interview, Pimblett stated that the Irish mixed martial arts promotion Cage Warriors was the best feeder organization for the UFC. Pimblett suggested that any European dreaming of MMA glory should be at Cage Warriors.

The UFC lightweight said:

"Cage Warriors is the only place to be lad if you want to go to the UFC. You know what I mean, I always say it whether you end up fighting on the [Dana White's] Contender Series or you become a champion in Cage Warriors to get in the UFC, Cage Warriors is the best feeder promotion for the UFC... Especially in Europe... If you are not in Cage Warriors, what are you doing?"

Pimblett himself was the Cage Warriors featherweight champion before he was signed by the premier American mixed martial arts promotion.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's top finishes in Cage Warriors below:

