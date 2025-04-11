Paddy Pimblett reveals Patricio Pitbull gave him tips to finish Michael Chandler at UFC 314: "Hopefully one of the tips he gave me comes off"

Paddy Pimblett recently revealed that Patricio Pitbull gave him a few tips to finish his upcoming rival, Michael Chandler. Pimblett also disclosed why the upcoming UFC debutant decided to help him instead of Chandler.

Pimblett is scheduled to take on Chandler at the co-main event of UFC 314 on 12 March. 'The Baddy' has emerged victorious in all six of his UFC encounters to date with four finishes and two unanimous decision wins. His recent comments clarified that Pitbull wanted him to score his fifth finish against Chandler at UFC 314.

A recent X update from @Home_of_Fight highlighted a section of the UFC 314 Countdown vlog that showcased Pimblett and Pitbull's meeting at the fighters' hotel. Initially, the two exchanged courtesies, but Pitbull's final words showcased why he decided to provide Pimblett with the finishing mantra instead of Pimblett.

Apart from talking about Pitbull's tips, Pimblett disclosed that the former Bellator MMA fighter "doesn't like" Chandler and hence wanted him to finish 'Iron' at UFC 314:

"Pitbull doesn’t like Mike [Chandler]. Pitbull was giving me some tips the other week when we saw him in Vegas. Hopefully, one of the tips he gave me comes off."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Paddy Pimblett listed two referees as efficient enough to save him from Michael Chandler's illegal blows

Paddy Pimblett talked about Michael Chandler's tendency to land illegal strikes in one of his recent interviews with the UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik. Pimblett implied that Chandler's "cheating" antics often stem from his unwavering commitment to winning a fight.

However, the Liverpudlian's words at the UFC 314 media day showcased that he doesn't want to absorb a single illegal strike from Chandler. Pimblett highlighted how the referee during Chandler's previous fight at UFC 309 didn't object to his illegal strikes. 'The Baddy' hence desired an efficient referee like Marc Goddard or Jason Herzog for his UFC 314 encounter against Chandler:

"That one against Charles [Chandler's previous fight at UFC 309], when he punched him in the back of the head about nine times or something, and the ref, I hope that's not my referee. I hope I've got a good ref. like [Marc] Goddard or [Jason] Herzog. I don't want to have a ref that's just going to let me get rather punched in the back of the head consistently."

