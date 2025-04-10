  • home icon
Paddy Pimblett reveals what precaution he'll take to avoid getting fouled by "dirty bast*rd" Michael Chandler

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Apr 10, 2025 05:27 GMT
Paddy Pimblett (left) discusses potential fouls from Michael Chandler (right). [Images courtesy: @ufceurope on Instagram]
Paddy Pimblett (left) discusses plans of dealing with potential fouls from Michael Chandler (right) at UFC 314. [Images courtesy: @ufceurope on Instagram]

Paddy Pimblett opened up about what he must do to avoid getting fouled by Michael Chandler. In addition, Pimblett took a sly dig at Chandler and seems focused on a conversation with the referee in charge before the lightweight bout gets underway.

Pimblett and Chandler are set to face each other in the co-main event on UFC 314 this weekend. The PPV event will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. During the media day, Pimblett was questioned about Chandler's reputation as a "dirty fighter" and his preparation for a scenario where the former title challenger may use illegal moves.

The Brit responded by offering his thoughts on 'Iron's' mindset and emphasizing an interaction with the referee about possible violations from Chandler's side:

''Yeah, he's the nicest man in the world outside the cage and when he gets in he's a dirty bast*rd, isn't he? I always say, 'if you're not cheating, you're not trying.' So I understand what he's trying to do...But yeah, I probably will mention to the ref in the back if he's going to grab my gloves and when I say if he tries to poke me in the eye and stuff like that. Because that one against Charles lad, when he punched him in the back of the head about nine times or something, and the ref, I hope that's not my referee.''
Pimblett continued:

''I hope I've got a good ref like Goddard or Herzog. I don't want to have a ref that's just going to let me get rather punched in the back of the head consistently.''

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (via MMA Junkie's X post):

Chandler was previously accused of using foul moves during his matchups against Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

Paddy Pimblett responds to Arman Tsarukyan's callout

In a recent FULL SEND PODCAST, Paddy Pimblett criticized Arman Tsarukyan for pulling out of the title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. In response, Tsarukyan hit back at Pimblett and called him out for a potential fight.

During the aforementioned UFC 314 media day, Pimblett was asked about Tsarukyan's remarks, to which he replied:

''It tickled me. Made me laugh... Like, people who say stuff about me, what are beneath me, I don't mention it, I just leave them to it. But, you know, I must be in his head. It's not my fault he sh*t his pants''
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Edited by Anurag Mitra
