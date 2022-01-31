Paddy Pimblett reveals which UFC champion is likely to lose his title in 2022

UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett has claimed UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is the most likely to lose his title in 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Pimblett commented on a post from MMA Uncensored. The post asked fans which UFC champion is likely to lose their title this year.

In response, Pimblett, without any sort of hesitation, simply wrote the name, albeit shortened, of Aljamain Sterling.

"Aljo," wrote Paddy Pimblett.

Check out the Instagram post from MMA Uncensored below:

Check out the screengrab of Pimblett's comment below:

Do you think Aljamain Sterling will lose his UFC bantamweight title this year?

'The Funkmaster' won the UFC bantamweight championship back at UFC 259 in 2021. Sterling ended up winning the title from Petr Yan via disqualification after an illegal knee strike from 'No Mercy' caught his grounded opponent off guard.

Since winning the UFC bantamweight title last March, Sterling has yet to defend his championship. The reigning 135-pound champion was sidelined after undergoing neck surgery.

In the meantime, due to Sterling's absence, the UFC crowned an interim bantamweight champion. At UFC 267, Yan won the interim title by beating top division contender Cory Sandhagen.

Sterling was originally scheduled to defend his UFC bantamweight title against his arch-rival but the reigning undisputed champion had to withdraw from the fight. As things stand, Sterling and Yan are expected to meet at UFC 273 on April 9, in a bantamweight title unification bout.

Paddy Pimblett has been touted as one of UFC's fastest rising prospects

Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut back in September 2021 against Luigi Vendramini. After being rocked in the early stages of the fight, Pimblett ended up winning his first UFC fight, via KO.

'The Baddy' will be making his return to the octagon in the upcoming UFC London card. At the event, Pimblett will face Rodrigo Vargas as he aims to secure a second consecutive win in his new promotion.

Also Read Article Continues below

The UFC London card will take place on the 19th of March and will be headlined by heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.

Edited by Genci Papraniku